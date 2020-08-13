HADLEY DAVIS FUNERAL HOME

Miami Gardens

Harold Alexander Collins, 75, truck driver, died August 4. Service will be held 10am Saturday in Chapel.

MANKER FUNERAL HOME

Annette J. Smith, 83, Homemaker, died July 31. Service will be held 11am Saturday at New Bethany Baptist Church.

HADLEY DAVIS FUNERAL HOME MLK

Curt Von Martin, 57, mechanical engineer, died July 31. Service will be held 10am Thursday in Chapel.

James Chatfield, 69, construction worker, died August 5. Service will be held 12noon Saturday in Chapel.

AJ MANUEL FUNERAL HOME

Florida City

Preston Pannell, 83, landscaper, died July 28. Viewing service will be 6pm to 8pm Friday.

Michael Harvey, 59, laborer, died August 6. Service will be held 4pm Saturday in the chapel.

ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Lillie Mae Fye, 90, died August 3. Service was held Tuesday, August 11 at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Eloise Tuff, 87, died August 4. Service was held 9am Saturday, August 15, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Mae Ola Hull, 83, died August 1. Service was held 11am Saturday, August 15, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Diane Davis, 62, died July 31. Service was held 1pm Saturday, August 15, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Carlis Williams, died August 5. Services will be held 10am Tuesday, August 18, at New Birth House of Prayer For All People.

Maureen Archibald, 69, died August 8. Service will be held 10am Saturday, August 22. Location TBD.

Cuyler Nelson, Jr., 59, died August 10. Services will be held 1:30pm Saturday, August 22, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Rebecca Smith, 91, died August 9. Arrangements are pending.

Louise Saulsby, 80, died August 10. Arrangements are pending.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Lizzie Lee, Service will be held 11am Friday, August 14, at JayJohnson Funeral Home Chapel.

Shamantae Richardson, 34, died August 1. Service will be held 10am Saturday, August 15, at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

Eugene Gamble, 75, died August 2. Graveside service will be held 11am Saturday, August 15 at Graceland Memorial Park South.

Annie Lou Smith, 78, support partner, died August 8. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, August 15 at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

Marie Jenkins- Jones, 50, died August 6. Service will be held 2pm Wednesday, August 19, at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

Tommy Jackson, 61, died August 10. Arrangements are incomplete.

Chesley Harris, 43, died August 10. Arrangements are incomplete.

Ellis Sumpter, 89, died August 11. Arrangements are incomplete.

NAKIA INGRAHAM FUNERAL HOME

Cynthina Henry-Duval, 48, attorney, died July 31. Service will be held 11am Saturday in the Chapel.

Dennis Lee, 58, died August 10. Service will be held 3pm Saturday in the Chapel.

Roosevelt Ball, 80, died August 10. Services were held.