AJ MANUEL FUNERAL HOME Hollywood

Jeffrey Bruce Smith, 56, warehouse, died August 10. Service will be held 12noon Saturday at Apostolic Revival Center. Viewing: A. J. Manuel 6-8pm.

Annie Lee Shell, 87, domestic, died August 11. Service will be held 10am Saturday at Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

HADLEY DAVIS FUNERAL HOME MLK

Harriet Gentry Horne, 60, receptionist, died August 9. Service will be held 12noon Saturday in Chapel.

Lucy Mae Smith, 90, retired, died August 11. Service will be held 11am Monday August 24 in Chapel.

Oscar Charles Thomas Jr., 81, plumber, died August 9. Service will be held 10am Saturday in Chapel.

Eddie Williams Jr., 84, metro bus driver, died August 14. Service will be held 12noon Saturday in Chapel.

Theodore Williams, 72, USPS supervisor, died August 14. Service will be held 2pm Saturday in Chapel.

George Lewis Mack, 75, certified auto mechanic, died August 12. Service will be held 4pm Saturday in Chapel.

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Raymond Randle, 54, laborer, died August 13. Service will be held 1pm Friday at Bethel Apostolic Temple.

Mozelle Crawford Pollard, 84, retired cosmetologist, died July 24. Service will be held 10am Saturday at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

Charles R. Doyle, Jr., 60, died August 8. Service will be held 10am Saturday at Chapel.

Gussie Lawson, 71, retired social worker, died August 13. Private Service 11am Friday at St. Paul A.M.E. Church.

Gail Clarisse Goring, 65, retired computer system analyst, died August 13. Private service 1pm at Mt. Olivette Missionary Baptist Church.

Almaretta R. Graham, 97, retired cook, died August 11. Graveside service 12 pm Thursday at Dade Memorial Park North.

Paulette S. Deshazior, 70, retired dental assistant, died August 15. Service will be held 11am Tuesday, August 25, at Antioch M.B. Church of Miami Gardens.

Jerry Allen Nixon, 68, retired counselor, died August 16. Service will be held 11am Wednesday, August 26, at Bethe Apostolic Temple.

ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Carlis Williams, 67, died August 5. Services were held Tuesday, August 18.

John Wesley Young, Jr., 70, died August 15. Service will be held 11am Thursday, August 20, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Kellis Smith, 80, died August 10. Memorial service will be held 2pm Thursday, August 20, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Rebecca Smith, 91, died August 9. Services will be held 9am Friday, August 21, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Maureen Archibald, 69, died August 8. Services will be held 10am Saturday, August 22, at The Salvation Army.

Louise Saulsby, 80, died August 10. Services will be held 10am Saturday, August 22, at Bethel Baptist Church.

Vincent A. Collins II, 70, died August 13. Virtual Service will be held 1pm Saturday, August 22, at First Baptist Church Piney Grove.

Cuyler Nelson, Jr., 59, died August 10. Services will be held 1:30pm Saturday, August 22, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Jacqueline Williams, 59, died August 13. Service will be held 10am Sunday, August 23, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Rose M. Rodriguez, 89, died August 14. Arrangements are pending.

Curlie Williams, 90, died August 15. Arrangements are pending.

Robert Lee Gresham, Jr., 66, died August 15. Arrangements are pending.