ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Mary Elizabeth Oatman, 93, died October 23. Service will be held 11am Friday, October 30, at New Hope Baptist Church.

Sarah Alice Sloane, 96, died October 18. Service will be held 10am Saturday, October 31, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Ivory Johnson, Sr., 81, died October 21. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, October 31, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Rodney Lloyd Grant, 73, died October 20. Service will be held 10:30am Sunday, November 30, at Lighthouse Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Robert Bogle, 84, died October 11. Arrangements are pending.

Ernest Murdaugh, 73, died October 26. Arrangements are pending.

HADLEY DAVIS FUNERAL HOME Miami Gardens

Mary Elizabeth Smith, 85, died October 22. Service will be held 10am Saturday in Chapel.

Christopher Dennis Hall, 91, died October 12. Arrangements are pending.

NAKIA INGRAHAM FUNERAL HOME

Janice Hutchinson Joyer, 23, makeup artist, died September 18. Services were held

Gary Caraway, 76, union rep, died October 9. Services were held.

Mary Francis, 91, teacher, died October 21. Service will be held 1:30pm Thursday, at Annunciation Catholic School.

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Gladys Coley Taylor, 85, retired teacher, died October 18. Service will be held 12noon Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

Ruby Lee Hunter, 86, retired bank officer, died October 18. Service will be held 10am Friday at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.

Edward Walter Wilson “Eddie”,75, odd laborer jobs, died October 21. Viewing will be held 3-6pm Friday in the Chapel.

Tammy Valdez Anthon, 50, security guard, died October 7. Services were held.