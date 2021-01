ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Mozelle B. Brown, 98, died December 16. Service will be held 10am Saturday, January 9, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Hepburn Smith, 90, died December 23. Service will be held 11am Saturday, January 9, at Banner of Love Apostolic Church.

Rosa Lee Johnson, 88, died December 25. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, January 9, at Brown’s Temple.

Cora Gary, 87, died December 29. Service will be held 10am Sunday, January 10, Pure Church of Righteousness.

Bernice Jones, 85, died January 3. Service will be held 1pm Sunday, January 10, at True Tabernacle of God.

Audley Victor Waite, 68, died December 29. Arrangements are pending.

William Flakes, 90, died January 2. Arrangements are pending.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Mary Jo Heart, Service will be held 11am Wednesday, January 6, at Covenant.

Gregory Perry, 43, homemaker, died on December 18. Viewing will be held 2 to 4pm Thursday, January 7, at Jay Chapel. 5 to 8pm at sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church.

Madora Cooper, 68, factory worker, died December 21. Service will be held 11am Friday, January 8, at Hall Ferguson Hewitt Mortuary.

Diane Glenn, 55, building coordinator, died December 22. Service will be held 11am Friday, January 8, at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

Cadine Young, 36, chef, died December 28. Service will be held 1:30pm Friday, January 8, at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

Abbie Jenkins, 97, hairdresser, died December 17. Service will be held 11am Saturday, January 9, at South Miami Haitian Baptist Emmanuel Church.

Samuel Coney, 65, formula mixer, died January 1. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, January 9, at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Herbert H. Greene, M.D., 87, retired emergency physician, died December 25. Memorial Service will be held 11am Friday at Christ Fellowship Church.

Lawrence E. Adams, Sr., 96, retired principal, died December 27. Private Service will be held 10am Saturday at Church of The Open Door.

Phyllis A Bodie Black, 89, retired case manager, died January

1. Service will be held 11am Tuesday, January 12 at Antioch Baptist Church of Brownsville.

Kathy Roberts-Ferguson, 63, accountant, died December 27. Services were held.

Orlando Leslie Albury Sr., 33, operator for public utilities, died December 28. Final rites and burial in Nassau, Bahamas.