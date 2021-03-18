JAY FUNERAL HOME

Taletea Albert, 45, died March 1. Memorial service will be held 11am Saturday, March 20, 1 at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

Obie Bernard Thomas, died March 4. Funeral service will be held 11am Saturday, March 20, at Sweet Home MBC.

Aida Brown, 70, nurse aide, died March 14. Service will be held 11am Saturday, March 20, at Morning Star.

Deborah Small, 65, teacher, died March 8. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, March 20, at New Life Chapel.

Veronica Sands, 79, home health aide, died March 7. Service will be held, Saturday, March 20, at New Life Chapel.

Katherine Williams, 62, died March 10. Service will be held Saturday March 20. Time and location TBD.

Willie Davis, 4, fumigator, died March 11. Service will be held 10am Saturday, March 27, at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

David DeSilva, sprayer. Graveside service will be held 10:30am Saturday, March 27, at Dade South Memorial Park.

Carlton Tillman Jr, 27, laborer, died March 6. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, March 27, at Second Baptist.

Eunicetine Jackson, 81, died March 13. Arrangements are incomplete.

ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Fredricka Marion, 91, died March 7. Service will be held 10:30am Wednesday, March 17, at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

James Albert Sheffield, 78, died March 8. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, March 20, at Scarboro Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Portal, Georgia.

Carlis Grant, 77, died March 15. Arrangements are pending.