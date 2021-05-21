RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Leander E. Phillips, Sr., 85, retired security guard officer, died April 25. Graveside service will be held 11am Friday at Southern Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arizona S. Anderson, 93, retired motivation therapist, died May 14. Service will be held 11am Saturday at Grace Church of the Nazarene.

Valdena Grate, 79, retired, died May 10. Service will be held 1pm Saturday at Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church.

Eldred Eugene Redmon, 55, paralegal, died May 12. Service will be held 11am Friday, May 28, at New Birth Baptist Church Cathedral of Faith.

AJ MANUEL FUNERAL HOME Hollywood

Bernice Foster Wright, 97, registered nurse, died May 6. Viewing will be held Friday, May 21, at Jordan Grove from 6-8pm. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, May 22, at Jordan Grove.

Bernice Moultrie, 100, home care aide, died May 13. Viewing will be held 6-8pm Friday, May 21, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Hallandale. Service will be held 10am May 22nd at Friendship.

ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Myron Keith Beard, Sr., 64, died May 14. Service will be held 11am Saturday, May 22, at National Church of God.

Mary Elizabeth Williams, 75, died May 5. Viewing will be held 2-8pm Saturday, May 22, at The Funeral Home.

Clain Triplett, Jr., 92, died May 14. Service will be held 10am Saturday, May 29, at Worship Center.

Mattie R. Davis, 87, died May 16. Arrangements are pending.