ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Vincent Stevens, 66, died May 31. Graveside service will be held 1pm Thursday, June 10, at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery Central..

Andre Clinton Andrews, 83, died May 29. Service will be held 11am Saturday, June 12, at Bethel Baptist Church Dania Beach, FL.

Trevor Reynolds, 86, died June 1. Service will be held 11am Saturday, June 12, at Restoring Grace Community Church.

India S. Crawford, 34, died June 5. Service will be held 1:30pm Saturday, June 12, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Larry Dean King, died June 3. Service will be held 11am Saturday, June 19. Place to be determined.

James Kirby, 79, died June 5. Arrangements are pending.

John Jordan, 95, died June 7. Arrangements are pending.

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Patricia Davis Moss, 91, retired registered nurse, died June 5. Service will be held 12pm Saturday at St. Matthew Baptist Church.

Lorraine Delores Harrell, 56, stock clerk, died June 2 at North Shore Hospital. Service will be held 10am Saturday at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

Catherine L. Carter, 82, retired Supervisor, died June 1. Service will be held 11am Wednesday, June 16 at The Church of the Open Door.

Linda Joyce Johnson, 55, unit secretary, died June 4. Service will be held 1pm Saturday at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

Marion Butler Cunningham, 93, retired laborer for Miami-Dade County, died May 29. Service will be held 10am Tuesday at Chapel.