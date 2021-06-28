RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Catherine C. Sutton, 96, retired teacher, died June 14. Service will be held 11am Saturday at New Birth Baptist Church Cathedral of Faith.

Samuel A. Mullings Jr., 25, entrepreneur, died June 16. Final rites and burial in Nassau, Bahamas.

Jamal Shanshez Moxey, 30, able seaman, died June 18. Final rites and burial in Nassau, Bahamas.

ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Ronald Maurice Lamar, known to all as "Rocky", 71, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, transitioned from this earth on June 14, 2021. Rocky was born to Rufus Henry "Hank" Lamar and Willard Marie Boykin Lamar in Lake Wales, Florida on June 16, 1949. Rocky graduated from Nova High School, received a Bachelors of Science Degree from Howard University, and was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

Rocky was predeceased by his parents, Hank and Willard. He is survived by his two children, Cash Henry Lamar and Alanna Marisa Lamar, his granddaughter, Aaliyah, his former wife and continued close friend Deborah Rice-Lamar, Aunt, Ernestine Boykins Lawrence. His 1st cousins include: Cynthia Boykins, Kiala J. Boykins Givehand, Herbert

Boykins Jr., Freddie

Boykins, Michael Boykins, Alva Boykins, Brenda Boykins and Vena Boykins, Willie Malone, Lafaye Malone, Mary Malone and Elsa Malone. and by many loving friends and family. Rocky was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.

The family requests that all flowers and notes are sent to Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:30 PM, June 26, 2021 at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home: 1305 NW 6th Street Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 – (954) 467 -3426.

Margaret Burris, 95, died June 17. Service will be held 10am Saturday, June 26, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Stanley DaSilva, 84, died June 16. Arrangements are pending.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Lamount Johnson, 33, died June 16. Service will be held 11am Friday, June 25, at Lee C Jay Memorial Chapel.

Addlee Chambliss, housewife, died June 13. Graveside service will be held 10am Saturday, June 26, at Graceland South Memorial Park.

Dondi White, 63, forklift operator, died June 12. Service will be held 11am Saturday, June 26, at House of God Pentecostal.

Johnnie Hough, 63, laborer, died June 3. Service will be held 11am Saturday, June 26, at Lee C Jay Memorial Chapel.

Belinda Collier, 71, teacher, died June 12. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, June 26, at Lee C Jay Memorial Chapel.