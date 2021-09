SHARE ON:

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Alice Watkins, 96, self-employed, died August 27. Service will be held 11am Friday, September 3, at Second Baptist Church.

Frederic Farmer, 58, retail manager, died August 27. Service will be held 1pm Friday, September 3, at Martin Memorial AME.

Ceclina Brown, 34, cafeteria aide, died August 20. Service will be held 11am Saturday, September 4, at Morning Star MBC.

Alvin Clarke, 60, truck driver, died August 21. Graveside service will be held 11:30am Saturday, September 4, at Dade South Memorial Park.

Tommy Brunson, 35, forensic mental health specialist, died August 24. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, September 4, at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

Jesse Robinson Jr., 86, barber, died August 25. Service will be held 1pm Sunday, September 5, at Bethel Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Lillian Smith, 67, teacher, died August 21. Service will be held 11am Saturday, September 11, at St Peters.

Cynthia Everett , 61, security guard, died August 23. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, September 11, at Kingdom Builders Ministries.

Jeketa Warren, 37, homemaker, died August 24. Graveside service will be held 1pm Saturday, September 11, at Graceland Memorial Park South.

Harry Bohler, 68, died August 25. Service will be held Saturday, September 11., at Jay Funeral Home Chapel. Time TBD.

ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Otis Smith, 51, died August 20. Service will be held 12 noon Saturday, September 4, at Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Obie Thomas, 84, died August 29. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, September 4, at Mount Bethel Baptist Church.

Master Cormel Willie Bullock, 2, died August 24. Arrangements are pending.

Josiah Brown, 76, died August 25. Arrangements are pending.

Shelisha Walker, 48, died August 27. Arrangements are pending.

Wayne Wilson, 54, died August 27. Arrangements are pending.

Vivian Brown, 50, died August 28. Arrangements are pending.

James L. Talley, 80, died August 30. Arrangements are pending.

Darlene Jones, 70, died August 30. Arrangements are pending.

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

David Williams Woods, Jr., 72, retired supervisor, died August 24. Service will be held 2pm Saturday at Chapel.

Freddie Lee Frazier, Jr., 55, deli clerk, died August 22. Graveside service will be held 10am Wednesday, September 8, at Dade Memorial Park North.

Dorothy Rosetta Randolph, 92, nursery assistant, died August 25. Graveside Service will be held 10am Friday at Woodlawn South Cemetery.

Gladys Levirn Brown, 78, assistant day care teacher, died August 26. Graveside Service will be held 1pm Friday at Southern Memorial Park Cemetery.

AJ MANUEL FUNERAL HOME Florida City

Levon Louis, 61, laborer, died August 24. Service will be held 3pm Saturday in the chapel.

Flora Young, 76, housekeeping, died August 19. Service will be held 10am Saturday at St. John’s Church.