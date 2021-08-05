SHARE ON:

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Shirley Anderson, 73, Nurse, died July 28. Service will be held 11am Friday, August 6, at Glendale Missionary Baptist Church.

Eddie Dixon, 28, musician, died July 30. Service will be held, Friday, August 6, Mt Calvary Community Church.

Sonja Kellam, 50, bus driver, died July 20. Service will be held, Saturday, August 7, at Mt Calvary Baptist Church.

Dennis Lawrence, 59, laborer, died July 26. Service will be held 11am Saturday, August 7, at Covenant.

Arthur Cody Jr, 76, construction, died July 24. Service will be held 11am Saturday, August 7, at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

Frances Cherry, 82, homemaker, died July 29. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, August 7, at Morning Star.

Doris Arnold, 87, homemaker, died July 31. Service will be held 10am Saturday, August 14, at Second Baptist Church.

Alice Adams, 90, master cosmetologist, died August 2. Service will be held Saturday, August 14, at New Bethel AME. Time TBA.

Deloris Anderson, died August 1. Arrangements are pending.

Samuel Mackey, 77, accountant, died July 29. Arrangements are pending.

Leo Seed, 71, sanitation worker, died August 4. Arrangements are pending.

ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Loretta Bouquet, 66, died July 29. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, August 7, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Winnifred Crooks, 93, died July 29. Service will be held 10am Saturday, August 14, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Reginald L. Washington, 49, died August 2. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, August 14, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Ruby L. Thornton, died July 30. Arrangements are pending.

Hattie Jamison, 84, died August

2. Arrangements are pending.

AJ MANUEL FUNERAL HOME Hollywood

Bettie Ann Hampton-Ellis, 81, substitute teacher, died July 21. Service was held 11am Tuesday, August 3, at St. Ann Episcopal.

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Raymond A. Borne, 86, retired traffic control, died July 26. Service will be held 10am Thursday at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.

Rose M. Victor, 92, self-employed, died July 27. Service will be held 10am Saturday at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.