RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Norma Rochelle Hopkins, 83, retired salesperson, died September 23. Service will be held 10am Friday at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church.

Darryl Keith Stringer, 60, retired US Postal Carrier, died September 10. Service will be held 1pm Saturday at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

Levanus Felix Sawyer, 64, plant operator, died September 11. Service will be held 11am Saturday at North Miami Avenue Church of God.

Mary Lois Murray, 70, retired beautician, died September 15 in Detroit, MI. Service will be held 1pm Monday, October 4 at New Fellowship Christian Center.

Arthur A. Aranha, 52, supervisor for PRC Corporation, died September 25. Service will be held 12pm Tuesday, October 5 in the chapel.

ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Andrew "Chick" Williams, 91, died September 7. Service was held Tuesday, September 28, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Robert L. Dickinson, Sr., 90, died September 10. Service will be held 11am Saturday, October 2, at Community Church of God.

Dora Edwards, 83, died September 21. Service will be held 11am Saturday, October 2, at Mount Hermon A.M.E. Church.

Howard Lee Roach, Jr., 48, died September 23. Service will be held 11am Saturday, October 9, at Redeeming Word Church.

Charles D. Moore, 86, died September 18. Arrangements are pending.

Robert Lee Thomas, 58, died September 27. Arrangements are pending.

AJ MANUEL FUNERAL HOME Florida City

Chinqua Thompson, 39, seamstress, died September 9. Service will be held 10am Saturday at Mt. Pleasant MBC.

HALL FERGUSON HEWITT FUNERAL HOME

Dr. Marilyn Thompson, 77, retired Metro-Dade Administrator, died September 21. Survivors include Ruben Thompson, Apryl Thompson, and a host other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held 3pm-8pm Friday, October 1, at Hall Ferguson Hewitt. Celebration will be held 11am Saturday, October 2nd at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church.