JAY FUNERAL HOME

Cora Surrancy, 82, supervisor training, died October 7. Service will be held 11am Thursday, October 14, at Mt Sinai Missionary Baptist Church.

Josephine Howard, 96, died October 8 . Viewing will be held 10am Thursday. Graveside service will be held 1pm Thursday, October 14, at Graceland Memorial Park South.

Leroy Jones, 61, laborer, died October 1. Service will be held 11am Friday, October 15, at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

Patricia Ricketts, 61, self-employed, died October 3. Service will be held 1pm Friday, October 15, at St Peters MBC.

Beverly Wilson, 51, housewife, died October 3. Service will be held 10am Saturday, October 16, at Kingdom Builders Ministries.

Clifton Anderson, 60, owner of Cliff Cleaning Service. Memorial service will be held 11am Saturday, October 16, 11:00 at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

Ronald Manley, 67, laborer, Memorial service will be held 2pm Saturday, October 16, at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

Johnnie Goodman, died October 6. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, October 16, at Jay Johnson Funeral Home Chapel.

Carisma Kelly, died October 5. Viewing service will be held 6-8pm Saturday, October 16, at Jay Johnson Funeral Home Chapel.

ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Pandra Williams, 65, died October

5. Service will be held 10am Saturday, October 16, at House of God Pompano Beach.

Ashley Robinson, 60, died September 30. Services will be held 1pm Saturday, October 16, at First Baptist Church Piney Grove..

Doris Gresham, 66, died October

10. Service will be held 2pm Saturday, October 16, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Johnnie Burns, 77, died October 9. Service will be held 10am Saturday, October 23, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Irma Rushin, 75, died October 12. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, October 23, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Leverine McCray Williams, 59, died October 5. Arrangements are pending.

Ralph Jenkins, Jr., 67, died October 11. Arrangements are pending.

RANGE

FUNERAL HOME

Kyle Smith, 23, course maintenance for resort, died September 21. Final Rites and Burial in Nassau, Bahamas.

Antoinette Smith, 74, retired accounting clerk, died September 27. Final Rites and Burial in Nassau, Bahamas.

Irene Jones Fisher, 83, retired cottage parent, died October 4. Private services were held.

Gregory D. Church, 56, disabled veteran died, September 28. Private Services were held.

MANKER FUNERAL HOME

James Lucas Jr., 60, mechanic, died October 5. Service will be held 2pm Sunday at Manker Funeral Home Memorial Chapel.