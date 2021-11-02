JAY FUNERAL HOME

Edd Suddreth, 80, line man, died October 11. Viewing will be held 46pm Thursday, October 28, at Jay Funeral Home.

Kerry Cannon, 58, retail manager, died October 21. Service will be held 11am Thursday, October 28, at Second Baptist Church.

Robert Pickens, 84, landscaper, died October 19. Service will be held 10am Friday, October 29 at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

Frank Kemp, 69, facility manager, died October 22. Service will be held 11am Friday, October 29th, at Life Point Church.

Annie Michel, 68, nurse, died October 17. Service will be held 1pm Friday, October 29, at Covenant MBC.

Sherrie Wilson, 56, homemaker, died October 18. Service will be held 2-8pm Friday, October 29, at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

Clarice Tait, 92, retired, died October 7. Service will be held 11am Saturday, October 30, at Kingdom Builders Ministries.

Emily Parrish, 63, hospitality, died October 17. Service will be held 11am Saturday, October 30, at Kingdom Builders Ministries.

Charlie Williams, 81, laborer, died October 13. Service will be held 11am Saturday, October 30, at Mt Pleasant Baptist Church.

Estella Price, 88, domestic, died October 20. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, October 30, at Mt Herman AME Church.

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Reverend Willie Ray Cohens, 82, retired building superintendent, died October 14. Service will be held 11am Friday in the Chapel.

Inez E. Hepburn-Madison, 86, retired supervisor at Burdines, died October 19. Service will be held 11am Saturday at St. James A.M. E. Church.

Deloris Fisher White, 72, domestic work, died October 18. Service will be held 12pm Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Brownsville.

Sendra R. Farlow, 68, train operator, died October 18. Service will be held 2pm Saturday at New Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church.

Deacon James Lee Howard, Jr., 84, retired Barbershop owner, died October 16. Service will be held 3pm Saturday at Spirit of Christ Center and Ministries.

Leonard Raye, 82, retired contractor, died October 25 at Jackson North Hospital. Graveside service will be held 11am Tuesday, November 2 at Woodlawn South Cemetery.

MANKER FUNERAL HOME

Ella Louise Newton, 73, social worker, died October. 17. Service will be held 11am Friday at Jordan Grove M.B. Church.

Kyle Ivan Butler, 45, security officer, died October 17. Memorial will be held 12noon Friday at Manker Funeral Home Memorial Chapel.

Alice Mae Smith, 84, laborer, died October 16. Service will be held 11am Saturday at Valley Grove M.B. Church.

Annie Arline, 66, nursing assistant, died October 14. Service will be held 3pm Saturday at Hialeah Temple C.O.G.I.C.

AJ MANUEL FUNERAL HOME Florida City

Anthony Manuel, 62, Funeral

Home Owner, died October 20. Services will be held 5pm Friday at A.J. Manuel Funeral Home in Florida City, 5pm Saturday at Hollywood Church of God of Prophecy, 3pm Sunday at Attucks Middle School, and 5pm Monday at Oakland Church of Christ in Haines City, Florida.

ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Cynthia Moore, 52, died October 18. Service will be held 10am Saturday, October 30, at Gethsemane Baptist Church.

Willie Junior Austin, 67, died October 14. Service will be held 12noon Wednesday, November 3, at Mizell 7 Kurtz Worship Center.

Elease McCray, 94, died October 21. Service will be held 10am Saturday, November 6, at 5th Avenue Church of God.

Martha J. Barlow Chafers, 73, died October 23. Service will be held Saturday, November 6. Time and place TBD.

Ralph Jenkins, Jr., 67, died October

1. Arrangements are pending.

Alfreda Knight, 55, died October 16. Arrangements are pending.

Aida Roman, 75, died October 22. Arrangements are pending.

Jean Mitchell, 60, died October 25. Arrangements are pending.