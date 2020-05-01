ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Melvin Harris, 82, died April 20. Services will be held 1pm Saturday, May 2, at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Elizabeth Austin, 87, died April 27. Arrangements are pending.

Herbert E. Smith, 88, died April 26. Arrangements being handled in Apopka, FL.

HADLEY DAVIS FUNERAL HOME Miami Gardens

Marc Dieudnne Brioche, 74, taxi driver, died April 15. Service will be held 10am Thursday in Chapel.

Evlysta Bernard Washington, 64, construction worker, died April 24. Service will be held 10am Saturday in Chapel.

George Walton Johnson, 74, died April 14. Home service was held.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Alicia Allen, 53, homemaker, died April 24. Service will be held 11am Saturday, May 2, at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

Charlie Henley, 64, auto mechanic, died April 19. Service will be held 11am Saturday, May 2, at Covenant Baptist Church.

Cherrelle Smith, 35, service clerk, died April 23. Service will be held 12pm Saturday, May 2, at Jay – Johnson Funeral Home Chapel.

Juanita Gage, 89, environmental, died April 24. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, May 2, at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

Charles Herlong, 78, truck driver, died April 24. Arrangements are incomplete.

TILLMAN FUNERAL HOME Tallahassee

Almeda Tillman Montgomery, 86, of Monticello passed at home, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 17, 2020. Celebration services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 1, at 635 East York

St., Monticello, with burial in Texas Hill Cemetery. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553 is serving the family. Mrs. Montgomery was a 1951 graduate of Howard Academy High School and a 1955 graduate of FAMU.

She taught Elementary Education in Broward County for over 30 years. She was an avid sportsman and accomplished golfer who enjoyed traveling. Mrs. Montgomery was a devoted member of Greater Fellowship, where she served faithfully in numerous ministries. Treasuring her love and legacy are her husband, Leroy Montgomery, Sr.; daughter, Tosca Wyche Williams; son, Barry Wyche; sisters: Bessie T. Early and Dr. Willie T. Williams; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her son, Bruce Wyche; parents, Robert Clemon and Sevilla Burney Tillman and brothers, Ephiriam, William and Clemon “Pete” Tillman.

ST. FORTS FUNERAL HOME

Luc Junior Vernet, 35 was born on August 9th, 1984 in Miami, FL to Marie Roseline Jean-Jacques and Luc Herbert Vernet. He graduated from North Miami Senior High and spent most of his adult life advocating for his community. Luc served as the Vice President at Team of H.O.P.E. where he spearheaded community engagements. He was an avid music lover and a walking jukebox. He had a smile that would light up any room he would walk into, and a contagious laugh that matched his gen-

tle soul. He gained the nickname “Watcher” from his laid back personality, but earned it by always having the backs of his family and friends. In addition to his mother, Luc is survived by his siblings: Marie W. Boisrond, Barbara Boisrond-Pierre, D’Arlene Boisrond, Gregory Boisrond, Felando Boisrond, Mathiolite Durena, Wespi B. Durena, Enrique Rodriguez, Dina Durena,Emmanuel W. Durena Nieces/Nephews: Brenda C. Jean,Angie D. Jean, Breana A.Boisrond-Forges, Kehmii B. Rolle ,Ethan A. Vilsaint,Aryelle S.Atoulon, Kaneisha Durena,Murty Durena Dorothy Durena,John Durena,Sebastian Durena, Bergina Lyncee, Ryan Lyncee Bianca Boisrond,Nayeli Boisrond, Kailan Boisrond and Pheby Boisrond. Luc was called home on March 29th, 2020.