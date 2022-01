SHARE ON:

ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Daisy Thomas, 83, died December 28. Service will be held 11am Thursday, January 13, at Calvary Chapel.

Wanda Balom Carter, 55, died January 2. Service will be held 10am Saturday, January 15, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Eddra Gaston, 44, died December 27. Service will be held 11am Saturday, January 15, at New Hope Baptist Church.

David Oliver, 68, died January 8. Service will be held 11am Friday, January 21, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Annie Lee Mobley, 70, died January 9. Service will be held 11am Friday, January 21, at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

Hazel Morley Cleveland, Services will be held 12 noon Saturday, January 22, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Paul Bryan, 49, died December 29. Arrangements are pending.

Flora Baker, 73, died January 6. Arrangements are pending.

Gloria Walker, 58, died January 8. Arrangements are pending.

Norman Lee Showers, 74, died January 10. Arrangements are pending.

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Etta Virginia Newton, 94, homemaker, died January 6. Private graveside service will be held 12pm Wednesday at Dade Memorial Park North.