ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Janet Allen, 87, died January 19. Service will be held 11am Thursday, January 27, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Annie Lee Welch, 88, died January 13. Service will be held 10am Saturday, January 29, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Yvonne Thomas-Tunnage, died January 16. Service will be held 12noon Saturday, January 29, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

David R. Mitchell, 80, died January 24. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, February 5, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Gary Tucker, 59, died January 12. Arrangements are pending.

Sabrina Lewis, 74, died January 18. Arrangements are pending.

Jamal Battiste, died January 19. Arrangements are pending.

Fannie Mae Cooper, 97, died January 23. Arrangements are pending.

Willie J. Whitfield, 83, died January 24. Arrangements are pending.

Stephen Wayne Campbell, 51, died January 24. Arrangements are pending.

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Thelma Holmes, 98, retired domestic work for private homes, died January 20. Service will be held 11am Friday in the chapel.

Raleigh Newberry, Jr., 80, retired Bus Driver for Classic Bus Line, died January 16. Service will be held 1pm Saturday in the Chapel.

Benedict Gomez, 84, retired security officer, died January 16 at home. Private services were held.

Audrey Gordon Wright, 95, retired accounts payable clerk, died January 17. Service will be held 11am Saturday in the chapel.

Ida Mae Adams, 102, retired environmental service work, died January 13. Service will be held 2pm Saturday at 93rd Street Community Baptist Church.

Aretha Anita Glove, homemaker, died January at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Karla Kemp, 43, died January 18. Service was held Wednesday.

Sherman Heart, 83, died January 17. Service was held.

Beatrice Blount, 72, died January 17. Service will be held 10am Saturday, January 29 at Morning Star MBC.

Harcourt Morris, Sr., 86, died January 14. Service will be held 11am Saturday, January 29 at Mt. Moriah MBC.

Eileen Jones, 61, died January 15. Service will be held 11am Saturday, January 29 at Mt. Pleasant MBC.

Nellie Williams, 77, died January 16. Service will be held 11am Saturday, January 29 at Martin Memorial A.M.E.

Diane Hampton, 64, died January 13. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, January 29 at 1 p.m. at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

Vonnie Love, 63, died January 21. Service will be held 11am Monday, January 31 at Second Baptist.