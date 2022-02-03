ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Jamal Thadious Battiste, 32, died January 19. Service was held Tuesday, February 1, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Stephen Wayne Campbell, 51, died January 24. Service was held 10am Wednesday, February 2, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Crystal Nobles, 60, died January 27. Service will be held 11am Friday, February 4, at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church.

David R. Mitchell, 80, died January 24, 2022. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, February 5, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Sabrina Lewis, died January 18. Memorial service will be held 3pm Saturday, February 5, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Fannie Mae Cooper, 97, died January 23. Service will be held 11am Tuesday, February 8, at New Hope Baptist Church.

Willie J. Whitfield, 83, died January 24. Arrangements are pending.

Lillie Ann Bailey Lanier, 61, died January 25. Arrangements are pending.

Dorothy Sutton, 74, died January 29. Arrangements are pending.

Ozell Miller, 68, died January 29. Arrangements are pending.

Dr. Edwin Hamilton, 91, died January 31. Arrangements are pending.

Robert O’Neal, 51, died January 31. Arrangements are pending.

Clarence Mullins, 64, died January 26. Arrangements are pending.

Joseph DiLiberti, died January 27. Arrangements are pending.

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Ramona Louise Rahming Exum, 79, recording clerk supervisor for Miami-Dade County Clerk Office, died January 25. Service will be held 1pm Thursday at Myrtle Grove Presbyterian Church.

Daniel Sylvester Marks, 72, retired mechanical engineer, died January 25 at Mt. Sinai Hospital. Service will be held 11am Friday at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

Mark Luke James, 44, laborer for Flora Industry, died December 27. Service will be held 2pm Saturday in the Chapel.

Sarah Lee Thompson, 78, retired cafeteria attendant, died January 11. Service will be held 11am Saturday in the chapel.

Gwendolyn Swanson Riles, 89, retired homemaker, died January 20. Service will be held 10am Saturday at 93rd Street Community Missionary Baptist Church.

Alvesta Wright Hightower, 78, retired homemaker, died January 23. Service will be held 1:30pm Saturday at 93rd Street Community Missionary Baptist Church. John W. Brown, 58, laborer for Waste Management Company, died January 30. Service will be held 10am Thursday in the chapel.

Ruth Davis-Beaman, 85, retired clerk, died January 30 at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Service will be held 12pm Friday at Jesus People Ministries.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Wesley Junior, 80, died January 26. Service will be held 5pm Friday, February 4, at Friendship MBC.

James Nickerson, 44, died January 14. Viewing will be held at 2pm to 7pm at Jay Funeral Home.

Lawrence Thomas Stokerling Jr., 65, died January 25. Service will be held 11am Saturday, February 5, at Jay Chapel.

Walter Johnson, 79, died January 22. Service will be held 10am Saturday, February 5, at Grace of God.

James A. Smith, 90, died January 25. Service will be held 11am Saturday, February 5, at Mount Olive.

Margaret Green, 93, died January 21. Service will be held 11am Saturday, February 5, at Upper Room Assembly of God.

Peter Stiebel, 60, died January 25. Service will be held 11am Saturday, February 5, at Freewill Baptist Church.