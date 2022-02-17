SHARE ON:

ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Rosetta Lawton, 61, died February 7. Service will be held 9am Saturday, September 19, at Pure Church of Righteousness.

Da’Shaun Bellamy, 13, died February 4. Service will be held 10am Saturday, February 19, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Elouise Gassett Campbell, 81, died February 10. Service will be held 11am Saturday, February 19, at Mount Hermon A.M.E. Church.

Shirlean R. Collins, 76, died February 7. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, February 19, at New Hope Baptist Church.

Anderson Turner, 80, died February 6. Service will be held 1:30pm Saturday, February 19, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Gloria Brown, 85, died February 4. Service will be held 11am Tuesday, February 22, at Harris Chapel United Methodist Church.

Danielle Kelly Thomas, 34, died February 10. Arrangements are pending.

Coralee Graham, died February 9. Arrangements are pending.

Dorinda Cole, 96, died February 11. Arrangements are pending.

Lilly Hall, 73, died February 15. Arrangements are pending.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Robert Taylor Jr., 68, died February 9. Service will be held 11am Friday, February 18, at Community Bible Baptist.

John Williams, 74, died February 2. Service will be held 11am Friday, February 18, at Second Baptist.

Steven Barnes, 47, died February

2. Viewing only from 2-7pm Friday, February 18, at Jay Chapel.

Donella Black, 58, died February 6. Service will be held 11am, February 19, at Jay Chapel.

Roy Howard, Service will be held 1pm Friday, February 19, at Key Largo Community Church.

Sauveur Etienne, 81, died February 6. Service will be held 1:30pm Saturday, February 19, at Jay Chapel.

Albert Adderly, 66, died February 4. Viewing only 3-5pm Saturday, February 19, at Jay Chapel.

Eddie Williams, 60, died February 9. Service will be held 11am Monday, February 21, at Jay Chapel.

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Lucille Cullers, 88, retired nurse’s aide for private homes, died February 5. Service will be held 11am Saturday in the chapel.

Steven Allen Tooks, Jr., 33, entrepreneur, died February 8. Service will be held 1pm Saturday at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

Geneva B. Lewis, 90, retired caterer, died February 2. Service will be held 11am Sunday, February 20, at Bethany Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Grace Rebecca McCraney, 95, retired educator, died February 9. Service will be held 9am Friday at St. Mary’s Wesleyan Methodist Church.