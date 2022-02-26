ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Gloria Brown, 85, died February 4. Service was held Tuesday, February 22, at Harris Chapel United Methodist Church.

Lilly Hall, 73, died February 15. Service will be held 1pm Thursday, February 24, at Worship Center.

Danielle Kelly Thomas, 34, died February 10. Service will be held 11am Saturday, February 26, at Worship Center.

Coralee Graham, died February 9. Service will be held 11am Saturday, March 5, at Awaken Church Fort Lauderdale.

Shirley Brown, 85, died February 19. Arrangements are pending.

Laverne Kent Dennis, died February 18. Arrangements are pending.

Audrey Mathis, 79, died February 21. Arrangements are pending.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Ruby Cunningham, 84, died February 21. Viewing will be held 2-7pm Friday, February 25, at Jay Funeral Home.

Rebecca Vega, 97, died February 13. Service will be held 10am Saturday, February 26, at Community Church and Praise Deliverance.

Courtney Wilkens, 41, died February 8. Service will be held 11am Saturday, February 26, at Greater Williams Chapel.

Carolyn Lee, 58, died February 14. Service will be held 11am Saturday, February 26, at New Bethel AME.

Christy Young, 41, died February 5. Service will be held 11am Saturday, February 26, at Morning Star.

Precious Johnson, 44, died February 15. Service will be held 12 noon Saturday, February 26, at St John.

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Odessa Rolle, 83, retired teacher, died February 16. Service will be held 11am Thursday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Miami Gardens.

Betty Lou Moore, 78, retired educator, died February 1. Service will be held 11am Friday in the chapel.

Russell McCray, 68, retired laborer for Roofing Company, died February 15. Service will be held 1pm Saturday at Jordan

Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Mildred Phillip Jean, 82, retired beautician, died February 19. Service will be held 10am Saturday at Soul Saving Station in Opa-Locka.

Asha Ellis, 43, code enforcement officer, died February 1. Memorial service will be held 3pm Saturday in the chapel.