ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Shirley Brown, 85, died February 19. Service will be held 10am Saturday, March 5, at Mount Hermon A.M. E. Church.

Coralee Graham, 70, died February 9. Service will be held 11am Saturday, March 5, at Awaken Church Fort Lauderdale.

Marterius Zackery, 25, died February 20. Service will be held in Georgia.

Bessie Dollison, 82, died February 28. Arrangements are pending.

Joseph Jones, 57, passed away March 1. Arrangements are pending.

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Minister Adolph N. Davis, ”Lil Rev.”, 65, singer, musician, died February 22. Service will be held 12pm Saturday at Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Angela R. Jenkins, 50, educator, died February 24. Service will be held 1pm Friday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Liberty City.

Thyra B. Brice, 78, retired educator, died February 22. Service will be held 10am Saturday at St. James A.M.E. Church.

Essie Elaine Spencer, 71, retired markup clerk, died February 14. Service will be held 11am Saturday in the chapel.