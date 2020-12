SHARE ON:

Barry L. Williams, 59, died December 2. Service will be held 10am Saturday, December 12, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Caroline Remy, 64, died November 26. Service will be held 11am Saturday, December 12, at Jesus People Proclaim Church.

Annie Ruth Hill-Bozeman, 70, died November 27. Graveside service will be held 12noon Saturday, December 12, at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Corine Phillips Smith, 68, died November 23. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, December 12, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Candace Faye Smith, 63, died December 5. Services will be held 10am Saturday, December 19, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Lawrence C. Conaway, Sr., 64, died November 24. Arrangements are pending.