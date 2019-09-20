FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Tanya “Chiaka” Aslanda Oparah, the daughter of Tanya Simons-Oparah and Chief Victor-Vela Oparah, died on Sept. 6 following an extended illness. She was 37 years old and is survived by a loving host of family and friends.

The family has announced that a public viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, from 5 – 7 p.m., at Roy Mizell and Kurtz Funeral Home, 1305 NW 6th St. (Sistrunk Blvd.), Fort Lauderdale.

Following will be a traditional Igbo wake-keeping from 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. at The Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church, 2801 N. University Dr., Pembroke Pines.

A celebration of Chiaka Oparah’s life, including an “Omega Omega” ceremony, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 11:30 a.m., at New Mount Olive Baptist Church, 400 NW 9th Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

A repast will be held at her childhood home, 1091 NW 46th Ave., Lauderhill, Fla.

Chiaka was born and raised in Lauderhill, resided in Atlanta GA, and lastly in Miami, Fla. Her South Florida community involvement included: INROADS South Florida, Lambda Psi Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and Alpha Kappa Psi, International Professional Business Fraternity.

In lieu of flowers, her family said donations to support the Tanya Chiaka Aslanda Oparah Educational Fund will be appreciated.

For other information contact Tanya Simons-Oparah, 954-663-8861.