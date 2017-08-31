By ROGER CALDWELL

There is nothing new with Trump because he lives by initiating a war of words which are punctuated with lies and delusions. He doesn’t hesitate throwing friends, and colleagues under the bus, and his only concern is winning by any lie possible.

Lately, President Trump has launched a verbal attack on his party’s leadership, the justice Department, the Russian collusion investigation, and the international dossier. More people in America are starting to question the president’s mental health as it relates to his job as president. As his administration uses Trump’s favorite words “You’re fired,” many think the president is caught in a time capsule, and he is running the government like his reality show “The Apprentice.”

James Clapper, who served as Director of National Intelligence under former President Barack Obama said he had found Mr.

Trump’s speech in Phoenix to be “downright scary and disturbing.”

“I really question his ability to be – his fitness to be – in this office, and I also am beginning to wonder about his motivation for it. How much longer does the country have to, to borrow a phrase, endure this nightmare?” said Mr. Clapper on CNN.

More Americans are starting to question Trump’s thinking and are wondering if he is good for the country. Even Republican members in his own party are showing signs that their patience is wearing thin with Trump’s crazy statements, and his total disrespect for the rule of law.

The relationship between Trump and McConnell has turned into a swearing match at times, and the two have not spoken to each other in weeks. “Their initial uneasy governing alliance has turned into a feud of mutual resentment, and sometimes outright hostility,” said sources that talked to PressTV.

Trump has turned up the flame, and intensified a fight between Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, and House of Representatives Speaker, Paul Ryan. He is blaming the two leaders for failing to reach an agreement on raising the cap on the amount the federal government may borrow, and is now saying that we have a “mess” with the debt ceiling.

Instead of Trump rolling up his sleeves and learning how the Treasury Department operates, and using extraordinary measures to remain current on its spending obligations, he would rather blame the leaders in the two Houses.

This could all back-fire on Trump because he is making enemies instead of friends within his own party. The Russian investigation is growing under Robert Mueller’s team, and Trump probably doesn’t need more enemies.

Robert Mueller’s investigation is affecting Trump’s thinking and judgment, and he is consumed by the Russian scandal.

“Trump has clashed with Attorney General Jeff Sessions because the president expected the nation’s chief law-enforcement official to shield the White House from the investigation into the Russia scandal. Trump has clashed with former FBI Director, James Comey – whom Trump ultimately fired – because the president wanted Comey to give him a hand with the same probe. He clashed with Mitch McConnell because the president expected the senator to protect him from committee investigations, said Steve Bene from MSNBC News.

As the investigation intensifies, we can expect Trump’s behavior to become more bizarre. Very soon, America can expect Trump to not make sense and his mental health to become a larger part of his problem.

Finally, the international dossier has information that will prove Trump is an international criminal in terms of his company and financials. The Russian dossier was first commissioned by Glenn Simpson and his opposition research firm, Fusion GPS.

Mr. Simpson appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on August 22, 2017, and reportedly gave them 40,000 pages of relevant documents.

The truth about Trump is being exposed, and he should probably be arrested for breaking the law.