By BARBARA HOWARD

Former interim DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile told all those Democrats who are telling her to “shut up” after she exposed some really revealing family laundry in her new tell-all book “Hacks:” – to go to Hell! (The full title of the book is “Hacks:The inside story of the break-ins and breakdowns that put Donald Trump in the White Huse”).

But the Democrats are the ones who need to shut up – not Donna Brazile!

Before I talk about Donna Brazile’s book and why she told her fellow Democrats to “Go to Hell” I want to talk about how Democrats need to “shut up” themselves.

On Sunday, a horrific act occurred in Southerland Springs, Texas when a deranged hateful man walked into a church – a sanctuary which should never be defiled – and in the middle of Sunday service when people were praying, worshipping, praising God and listening to His Holy Word, this man shot everyone in sight.

This hateful, vengeful man murdered 26 innocent victims ranging from 18 months to 77 years old and wounded 20 others. Eight members of one family were slaughtered, including a 1 year old little girl.

Almost everyone in the church was murdered and more would probably have been killed had not a concerned neighbor who heard the shots got his own gun and shot the madman.

This hero, Mr. Stephen Willeford, a plumber, avid biker and a sharpshooter, didn’t hesitate to shoot this man and when the man got into his vehicle to drive away, Mr. Willeford flagged down another man and they both chased this fool.

But instead of talking about how awful it was for church folk to have been murdered in their sanctuary, Democrats immediately came out with their own hateful rhetoric, as usual, and blamed Republicans for this murderous act. Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy (D) said:

“As my colleagues go to sleep tonight, they need to think about whether the political support of the gun industry is worth the blood that flows endlessly onto the floors of American churches, elementary schools, movie theaters and city streets.”

Chris Murphy, you need to shut up! You and all the other hateful Democrats pull this stunt every time there is a mass shooting done by a white man against white people. You, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and all the rest, including the members of the Congressional Black Caucus, blamed Republicans and talked about gun control when the madman in Las Vegas gunned down 59 people and wounded more than 500 at the country music festival.

But none of you have any words for the thousands of black men, women and children murdered in Chicago on a regular basis. Chicago is run by Democrats and has the strictest gun laws in the country – to no avail. You hypocrites!

Now to Donna Brazile. Donna talked about how after Barack Hussein Obama left the DNC in dire straits – broke – with $24M in debt. Wow! Wonder what he and Michelle bought? Maybe that mansion down the street from the White House, you think?

Anyway, Donna Brazile says Hillary came to the rescue and poured money into the DNC – paying for staff and other stuff. That money, according to Brazile, gave Clinton more power and control over the DNC than Bernie Sanders, who is actually an Independent, not a Democrat. But he ran against Hillary in the Democratic primary – go figure. Politics make strange bedfellows.

So Donna took over the DNC after Debbie Wasserman-Schultz had to step down after her shenanigans. Everyone knows that the DNC’s server was hacked and damaging emails made public showing how DNC staffers screwed Bernie Sanders. But Brazile wrote in her book that Debbie took way over a month to acknowledge the breach – just minutes before the Washington Post exposed it.

Donna Brazile also accused top Clinton aides of sexism. But worse, she stated that she felt like “a slave on a plantation.” Wow! She just confirmed what I have been saying for decades, that when I left the Democratic Party, I ran away from the plantation.

Democrats are fast to accuse Republicans of racism; but I have long said, it is the Democratic Party that is full of closet racists. They preach inclusion and diversity, but it’s all about control of black folks and other minorities – keeping them on the plantation. But Donna Brazile finally grew a backbone and told them to “Go to Hell!”