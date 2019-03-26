Last week I wrote that there had been 8,046,907 abortions performed by the time I finished the article. Now the Worldometers show 8,826,784 abortions and counting, one every second.

Since then California Governor Gavin Newson (D), issued an executive order suspending the death penalty, calling it immoral, saying that ‘it goes against the very values that we stand for.’

However, in January the Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo signed into law a late-term abortion bill legalizing abortion up to birth. The so-called Reproductive Health Act (RHA) goes way past Roe V. Wade and allows abortion for any reason at any time during the pregnancy.

Abortion proponents cheered upon the bill signing and the Governor said his bill gives a woman total control over her body. The bill removes protection against illegal or ‘back-alley abortions,’ as well as protections for babies born alive after botched abortions.

According to LifeNews.com, “the bill says the state cannot deny, regulate or restrict’ abortion, not even for commonsense reasons such as parental consent for minors, informed consent or limits on taxpayer-funded abortions… HYPERLINK “https://www.facebook.com/2152646451 90256/photos/a.223108377739216/22133 72422046125/?type=3&theater” New York State Right to Life predicted that the bill will lead to the suppression of pro-lifers’

freedom of speech and conscience as well. Doctors and nurses who refuse to help abort unborn babies could lose their jobs, and pro-life advocates could be persecuted for just speaking out for life.”

Further abusive partners, parents or others will no longer be prosecuted for illegally killing an unborn baby, as in a forced miscarriage caused by someone kicking a mother in the stomach.

So why is the death penalty for crimes committed against another deemed ‘immoral,’ yet the murder of an innocent unborn baby is not?

Democrats have given the mother an inalienable right to kill her baby at any time during her pregnancy, even after the baby has become “viable” and even after the baby has been born. If that’s not infanticide, I don’t know what is.

While GOP lawmakers want to protect a baby born alive from a botched abortion, Democrats do not. According to CatholicPhilly.com, They have blocked the ‘Born Alive Survivors Protection Act,’ known as H.R. 962, and its companion bill in the Senate, S. 311, that have “strong criminal penalties for the abortionist” who violates the requirement to give appropriate care to a baby that survives a failed abortion.

Under the legislation any health care provider who does not ‘exercise the same degree of professional skill, care and diligence to preserve the life and health of the child as a reasonably diligent and conscientious health care practitioner would render to any other child born alive at the same gestational age’ will be fined or imprisoned for up to five years.

Ironically, a murderer shot by the police even as he is in the act of committing a crime would be given the same life preserving procedures that this legislation is mandating, yet Democrats are fighting against the bill because it involves a baby born alive from a botched abortion.

Infanticide is OK for Democrats. They are more concerned with the “rights” of the mother. Well the Pro-Life movement is concerned about both the mother and the child.

The Radiance Foundation, founded by the Emmy Award-winning Creative Professional Ryan Bomberger, protects both.

Ryan Bomberger was born as the result of a rape, but instead of his mother aborting him, she kept him and gave him up for adoption to a wonderful family. Now Ryan speaks out against abortion and is a well-renowned speaker in the Pro-Life Movement.

Working in conjunction with national civil rights leader Dr. Alveda King (niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and a forceful member of C.O.R.E., with me), Ryan is working to defund Planned Parenthood by exposing its human rights injustice, including genocide.

Ryan started a billboard and web campaign entitled ‘TooManyAborted.com.’ He is also author of ‘Not Equal: Civil Rights Gone Wrong.’

While Democrats demeaned both President Bush and President Trump, they both restored the “Mexico City Policy,” which prevents tax funds from being given to organizations like Planned Parenthood to perform abortions (many forced on women in third world countries) overseas.

Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight and actor/producer Nick Loeb have come together with pro-life leaders to produce a film detailing the true story behind Roe v. Wade. See RoevWadeMovie.com. Also see ‘UNPLANNED’ coming to a theater near you soon.

There are so many health care facilities offering alternatives to abortion, including the Catholic Archdiocese Respect Life Ministry, 40 Days for Life, Heartbeat of Miami and Broward Right to Life, among others.

Ryan Bomberger lives by Proverbs 31:

“Speak up for people.” 8-9