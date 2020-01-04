As the U.S. House of Representatives prepares for its historic vote on the impeachment of President Trump, let’s hope that Americans have become emotionally numb hearing congressional Democrats obediently repeating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s statement that “No one is above the law.”

In the one-sided “clown college” circus passing as legitimate hearings, Democrats on the televised House Judiciary Committee relished their chance to squeeze their “15 minutes of fame” into their allotted ﬁve-minute rounds of questioning.

We repeatedly heard “no one is above the law” spew from the mouths of the “minds already made up” Democrats.

In the end, they were the ones who apparently considered themselves to be “above the law.”

As George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley testiﬁed before the House Judiciary Committee:

“If you impeach a president, if you make a ‘high crime and misdemeanor’ out of going to the courts, it is an abuse of power. It’s your abuse of power. You’re doing precisely what you’re criticizing the president for doing.”

A few days later, Harvard Law Professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz agreed, saying in an interview with Mark Levin on Fox News that any member of Congress voting to impeach President Trump without a ﬁnding of guilt for treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors “is violating their oath of ofﬁce and abusing their power.”

What House Democrats should have said is that “no one is above the law — except us!”

It was quite a different story in the Senate.

Democrats rarely, if at all, mentioned the “law” when Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz gave his long awaited report on the FBI’s investigation into spying on current and former members of the Trump Campaign, including Carter Page, who was accused of being a Russian agent.

The report speciﬁcally deals with a review of FBI applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) and the FBI’s use of undercover agents and surveillance of campaign operatives.

It found that there were “17 signiﬁcant errors or omissions” in the FISA applications and that the FBI lied, concealed evidence, and manipulated documents in order to deceive the FISA court into believing there was probable cause to believe Page was a Russian agent.

Committee Republicans were rightly shocked and angered at the report’s ﬁndings.

Mike Lee, R-Utah, said that “every American should be terriﬁed by this report.”

Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called the report a “stunning indictment of the FBI and Department of Justice, of a pattern of abuse of power.” As to political bias, he believed that was the least signiﬁcant component of the report. As Newsmax reported, he said that it was clear that “the senior leadership were hard Democratic partisans.”

While Republicans expressed outrage over the allegations of impropriety and potential violations of law, Democrats and much of the antiTrump media focused attention on the finding that there was no evidence of political bias in the initial decision to open the probe.

They were so busy celebrating the report’s finding on political bias, that they had little or any critical comment on the FBI’s J. Edgar Hoover surveillance tactics.

That was the same “look the other way” attitude that liberal Democrats and journalists exhibited when Hoover and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy spied on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the Civil Rights Movement.

Committee Democrats focused on the fact that there was no anti-Trump bias and failed to condemn FBI abuses. They gave the impression that agents and officials were “above the law.”

As I recall, none of the Democrats on the committee expressed dismay, shock, or anger at the FBI’s surveillance techniques and the 17 “errors or omissions” in the FISA applications. By not criticizing in any way the FBI conduct in the report, or questioning use of a counterintelligence operation against a presidential campaign, they sent a message of “it was okay — it was against Trump.”

For such irresponsible and blatant failure to condemn the misconduct outlined in the report, or even express concern over use of a counterintelligence operation against a presidential campaign, these Democrats should be ashamed.

They are an embarrassment to the United States Senate and anyone who values the rule of law and protection of basic civil liberties!

Senate Democrats and their compliant media partners can ignore the report’s devastating findings on FBI misconduct if they so choose. But in doing so they should note what Washington Times columnist Charles Hurt had to say on the subject of political bias:

“I am sure John Wilkes Booth was not motivated by ‘political bias,’ either. But other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?” Clarence V. McKee is president of McKee Communications, Inc., a government, political, and media relations consulting firm in Florida.