By Clarence V. McKee

The Democrats’ “Trump rebellion” has begun! Mask wearing anarchists who threw objects at police, started fires, destroyed property in Berkley and New York University and burned a limo at the Inauguration are the Democratic Party’s “shock troops” in the rebellion against free speech and the election and policies of Donald Trump.

To the best of my knowledge, not one Democratic leader in the House or Senate condemned such violent conduct, including the foul language of some speakers at the Women’s March.

With their silence, they give tacit approval to, and even encourage, such street violence — and rhetoric.

These demonstrators and their fellow “protesters,” often called to arms through tweets and other social media, disrupt airports, march against the so-called “travel ban,” demonstrate near Trump’s Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, and disrupt congressional town halls.

Many show up with professional made anti-Trump signs befitting the occasion.

These protesters take to the streets to show their resistance to Trump and his im- migration policies, attack his supporters and shut down conservative speakers by destroying public and private property. At the same time, their partners in the Democratic party have their own form of defiance and resistance to Trump’s election — and his policies.

In the House, many boycotted the Inauguration.

As if that were not enough, we hear that some Democrats may try to disrupt Trump’s address to Congress later this month.

Others can hardly wait to initiate the Impeachment process.

In the Senate, Democrats refused to attend committee hearings in order to delay and obstruct Trump’s Cabinet nominees. In a slap in the face to millions of inner city black and Hispanic students trapped in failing public schools, Democrats conducted a futile around the clock tirade against his school choice secretary of education nominee Betsy DeVos.

She was confirmed 51 to 50 in a tie breaking vote by Vice President Mike Pence; and, now Democrats seek to throw nails in the path of approval of his Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch.

Cheering them along is another ally of the Trump resistance — major media.

As reported in the Federalist, “16 Fake News Stories” on Trump have run since his election. As writer Daniel Payne observes, “there is no greater enemy of the American media than the American media.”

He goes on to say that we are in the “midst of an epidemic of fake news . . . ” founded upon “hysteria over Trump’s presidency.”

Another flank of the Democrats’ resistance is composed of those mayors declaring they will defy the law and continue their sanctuary city policies. While they will hold a U.S. citizen, black, Hispanic or white accountable for breaking the law, they willingly violate U.S. law by giving illegal immigrants who have committed crimes a pass.

So who is behind the so-called “protests” aiding and abetting the Democrats’ resistance?

According to the Daily Caller’s Chuck Ross, one group, the “Alliance for Global Justice, based in Tucson, funded in part by George Soros, is listed as an organizer and fiscal sponsor for Refuse Fascism, a communist group that encouraged left-wingers to shut down the . . . event” in Berkeley.

What is Refuse Fascism’s mission? Its Feb. 3, 2017 statement makes it clear, ” . . . what happened at UC Berkeley is part of the kind of broad, powerful and meaningful protest which needs to continue on an unprecedented scale to oust this regime from power.”

Note the key words “oust this regime from power.”

Some would argue that “oust” really means overthrow.

What obstructionist Democrats, like Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., and Elizabeth Warren, D- Mass., and many of their colleagues, don’t realize is in the 10 states carried by Trump where Democrats are up for re- election, voters won’t take kindly to these and other efforts to obstruct the very agenda they supported by their votes.