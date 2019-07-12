Unashamed Liberals are weaponizing racism – fake racism. Democrats have used racism for decades to keep black folks in line. They called us n_ _ _ and colored when we called ourselves Negroes and African Americans. They kept us in slavery and segregation while creating black Codes, Jim Crow laws and the Ku Klux Klan.

But now they keep us on the Democratic plantation by pretending that they’re not the racists, but Republicans are. And it’s amazing to me how many black folks fall for this new narrative. Means to me they either don’t know or have forgotten the Democrats involvement in the mean and evil treatment of our people.

I thought about this when I heard Senator Kamala Harris (one of the Democratic 2020 presidential candidates) compare the ICE agents to the Ku Klux Klan (KKK). I wondered if she knew that her party created the KKK and what the ICE agents are doing to protect our southern border from illegal aliens has absolutely no bearing on what the KKK used to do to black folks in the South. I know because I was there. Her comments show me that she has no clue as to what the Ku Klux Klan was.

But she isn’t the only Democrat using revisionist history to justify their use of racism. They all are throwing the term racist around with abandonment at Republicans and especially at President Trump – just as they did with President George W. Bush.

But now it’s so much worse. If you adhere to your Christian beliefs that marriage is between one man and one woman, they call you a racist and a homophobe. If you believe that immigrants should enter this country through legal means and when they enter illegally, they are breaking the law and are called illegal aliens instead of undocumented immigrants, they call you a racist and a xenophobe.

They call Trump a racist daily because he wants to build a wall on the southern border to keep illegal aliens from entering the country. Democrats began to call him a racist from the very beginning of his campaign against Hillary Clinton in 2016 in order to deter black folks from voting for him.

I find that ironic because Barack Obama called Hillary and Bill Clinton racists when he was running against her during the Democratic primary in 2008. In fact, those black politicians who voted for Hillary during that primary were vilified by black voters and called “Uncle Toms.”

Then when Trump ran against Hillary in 2016, he was called a racist and those blacks who voted for him instead of Hillary were vilified and demonized.

Sadly, it has become commonplace for Democrats (trafficking in identity politics) to call all Republicans racist in an effort to have black folks forget who the real racists are and have been from the beginning. But they even call each other racist when it suits their purpose.

During the recent Democratic debate, Kamala Harris attacked Joe Biden for praising some Democratic racist senators who he worked with when he was a senator. She obviously forgot (again) that they were all Democrats – the same party to which she belongs.

She further forgot that when Obama was a senator, he not only worked well with famous racist and Ku Klux Klan Grand Cyclops Robert Byrd, but also campaigned for Byrd’s re-election against a black Republican – Michael Steele. So, I guess if you like me and I’m black and Democrat, it’s all right if I praise a racist.

While I’m on the subject of Kamala Harris, let’s talk about her proposal for reparations. Again, she and other Democrats are weaponizing racism. They want the government to pay reparations for slavery. Yet, they haven’t come up with the answer as to who would be paid and who would pay. It makes a good campaign soundbite, but it is totally unrealistic and unfair.

Walter E. Williams wrote a great piece in Townhall entitled “Reparations for Slavery,” posted June 26, 2019. He totally destroys the Democrats’ argument for reparations. Reparations is just another method of weaponizing racism used by Democrats to revise its racist history and blame others.

Kamala Harris and all Democrats (who belong to the party of hate) might want to read 1 Corinthians 13:5-6 (NIV) about love – “It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth.”

TRUTH: There was and still is enough real racism in America so there is no need for fake racism. I’m not sure that Senator Harris (whose mother was a Tamil Indian who emigrated from Madras and who raised Kamala in Canada after divorcing her Jamaican husband) has any knowledge of real racism, in spite of being bused to integrate a school in California.

As one who grew up running from real racists in segregated Alabama and Georgia, I’m offended by people, black or white, who use racism as a weapon against others who don’t even come close to being racists.