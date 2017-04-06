By BARBARA HOWARD

The House Freedom Caucus accomplished in one vote what the Democrats have attempted for years, but couldn’t do – almost destroy the Republican Party.

First, let me say, just like every other black person or so-called “African American” who got the right to vote during the middle 60s, I started my voting life as a Democrat. So for most of my young adult years, I blindly voted for the Party that created the Ku Klux Klan and kept me and those who looked like me behind legal barriers to our progress.

But thanks to God, I was born in a family of business owners, college graduates and professionals and was educated in private school by priests and nuns. So I received a solid education and by the time I graduated high school in 1960, I had learned that politics played a prominent role in everyone’s life.

But as I grew older and wiser, and became more engrossed in the world of politics, I grew a great disdain for the Democratic Party. As a political consultant who helped mostly Democratic candidates get elected, I saw the inner workings of the Party and realized that just as the slave owners’ power came from the backs of their slaves, and the segregationists’ power came from controlling the movements of those of us they saw as inferior, the power of the Party came from keeping us on the Democratic plantation.

So after these racists reluctantly released to us the power to vote, they saw value in reapportionment and gerrymandering so that while the number of black elected officials grew to well over 10,000, the Democratic Party solidified its power and black folk became the base of the Party, giving 95% of its vote to descendants of slave owners and segregationists.

The Party marched to glory, controlling every inner city in the country, keeping most of its people of color as wards of the State with free housing, free cell phones, free food stamps, free welfare, etc. So it became easier to drop out of high school and go on welfare than to get a good education and succeed in the competitive world of work.

The rules were strict: they had to be functional illiterate, unmarried and have lots of illegitimate children to qualify for free government assistant and total government control. This fostered crime, violence, drugs and gangs – and a victim mentality.

And the Democratic Party used these minions to build their empire. They painted the Republican Party as bigots, racists, misogynists, xenophobes, homophobes and haters of the poor, the elderly and anyone who wasn’t a white male.

And it worked – for a while. It fostered the Bush Derangement Syndrome and helped undercut Mitt Romney’s march to the White House. More and more, the Party moved toward Socialism and away from God, even taking God out of their platform during the 2012 Democratic Convention.

They took prayer out of school, the Ten Commandments off government buildings, the Nativity Scene off government property, and mocked Evangelical Christians as they tried to eliminate any opposition to their atheistic policies.

They wanted to make this a one-party country. But Donald Trump entered the world of politics and thwarted liberals’ take-over. So they brought out the big guns to ensure his demise – even before his first 100 days.

They could have been stopped at the gate, but just as the radical Islamic terrorists found that you can’t destroy America from the outside (hence “Lone Wolf” attacks by so-called American citizens), Liberals found they needed to attack President Trump from inside.

Enter Jim Jordan (R-OH) and the now-in- famous “House Freedom Caucus” – almost 40 Republicans in the House of Representatives in Congress who seem determined to undermine everything Republican until they are in control.

They might as well be Democrats for all the harm they are doing to the Republican Party. I didn’t escape the Democratic plantation to work for another group of selfish, ego-driven politicians.

They successfully killed Republicans’ first attempt to dismantle ObamaCare since Trump became POTUS. What should have been an easy battle, given Republicans owned the House, the Senate and the White House, became a national disgrace, thanks to the Freedom Caucus.

“Freedom” from what, I ask? Thank you, Jim Jordan; your betrayal helped Democrats in their war against Trump. As Herman Cain said to Sean Hannity, “The Republicans blew it.” I hope it was worth it, Judas. But your victory will be short-lived.

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” Ephesians 6:12 (KJV) God is still in control.