By BARBARA HOWARD

Being politically correct (PC) has run its course and is no longer in season. Thank God!

I remember being attacked because, as a black American, I didn’t follow the crowd- think and hate White Americans. “Barbara

Howard doesn’t just like white folk, she eats with them.” This was the mantra spread around in the late ‘70s, early ‘80s by black folk who thought I broke the black code because I had white friends.

But it got worse. The Miami Times newspaper had a gossip section called “Spreading Larceny” and in it was written “Barbara Howard is so close to the Cubans now that it almost seems like she has been adopted by them. She breaks her neck to do anything they want.” This was because, as a business woman, I had been accepted as a board member in a Cuban-owned company that had been given the “first right of refusal” to develop Homestead Air Force Base, which had been destroyed by Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

Finally, in the mid ‘90s, I added insult to injury by leaving the Democratic Party and joining the Republican Party. That made me a traitor in the minds of some black folk.

Mainly because Republicans represented bigotry in America to black folk who are told by Democrats and the liberal media that Republicans are racists, sexists, homophobes, etc.

They throw those labels around with or without any factual information as proof of the bigotry these labels represent. In fact I’ve seen more examples of racism and sexism, in particular, by more blacks than whites I’ve encountered, and especially by liberals.

Hatred is hatred is hatred – regardless of the color of the hater’s skin color or culture.

And the hatred that I’ve seen in the election of Donald Trump has been palpable. Liberal groups have orchestrated rallies meant to disrupt and even the Electoral College process has been tainted by those liberals who refuse to accept that Hillary Clinton lost (again) the presidency to Donald Trump.

Electors have been inundated by requests to change their vote and deny Trump the election in spite of the fact that he got more than the required 270 Electoral College votes. Many have even complained of death threats. Never in my 74 years have I experienced such a shameful show of sour grapes.

But President-Elect Donald Trump has promised to “Make America Great Again.” And I’m excited that he is my president in spite of the large number of people marching and carrying signs that say “He’s NOT my president.” And for the hundreds of people who have taken this election and made a mockery of it, you should really think about what would have happened if the so-called “deplorables” who voted for Trump had protested the election of Barack Obama like you have done for Trump? Obama promised “Hope and Change,” but is ending his presidency with hundreds of millions more people on welfare and in poverty than when he began. We had eight years of a black man as POTUS and what has that done for the black community? Left them in greater poverty.

But President-Elect Donald Trump has promised to do for poor black folk in the inner city what Democrats have never done – help pull them out of poverty. But instead of championing Trump’s efforts, the liberals (which include black politicians) are calling Trump racist. Trump also has placed women in the forefront of his campaign, yet the liberals call him sexist.

But one of the things I like about him is that he is acknowledging the real reason for Christmas. PC people have taken Christ out of Christmas. It’s been years now that everyone wants to say “Happy Holidays,” But President-Elect Trump takes pride in saying “Merry Christmas” to his huge and excited audiences on his “Thank You” tour.

So our newly-elected POTUS looks like he will make Christians like me, very happy as he puts Christ back in Christmas for us.

So while liberals protest and carry hateful signs and try to re-do the election where their candidate lost, we conservatives and Christians will celebrate our Democratic system that elected a man who remembers that Jesus is the reason for the season.

Merry Christmas everybody!!!!!