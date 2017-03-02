By LUCIUS GANTT

I’m probably paraphrasing a bit but Malcolm X once said something like, “A man can’t sit at the dinner table with an empty plate, watch everybody eat like a pig and call himself a diner!”

In an economic sense, ever since the first person of African descent stepped off of a slave ship and set foot on an American shore, Black people have never been properly fed!

We have worked and didn’t get paid. We have contributed and didn’t get recognized. We have supported and we ended up getting used and ignored!

There is no society in the world that is more capitalistic than the American society.

According the “The Last Poets,” “Selfish desires are burning like fires among those who horde the gold and they continue to keep the people asleep and the truth from being told!”

It is not so much, if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em, it is more of if you can’t kill them, trick them!

Many of the people in the hood that don’t die a natural, physical death will surely die an economic death if they don’t ever learn that in a capitalist society, capital is the primary motivating factor.

Today, news reports indicate Negro scholars are as happy as a hog in a sloppy pig pen because that great genius Omarosa, a bootlicker for Trumpty Dumbty, has recommended a make American great plan to take HBCUs out of the federal Department of Education and create an office for them in the white supremacist controlled White House.

Hmmm? Cornell, Princeton, Harvard, Stanford, Georgia Tech and other so called prestigious schools don’t have tons of money because they get government grants and Black schools do not. No, those schools teach their students how to become entrepreneurs and how to make large sums of money so they can contribute back to their places of learning and graduation.

Follow me now, no disrespect to HBCUs but there is no huge effort to get all Black students additional monies. Black scholars in college, or outside of college, are not getting their share of government assistance.

The devil wants Black institutions of higher learning to be dependent. They want us to think we can’t operate schools without government involvement or help from the tricky education devils.

Educationally, politically, economically and in every other way we have to depend on ourselves, on each other, for our survival!

Our leaders, including educational leaders, have encouraged us to get better the white man’s way.

“Yes,” they say, “Build, create and operate wonderful colleges for Negroes, but do it the way WE want you to!”

What happened when Marcus Garvey’s Universal Improvement Association created great educational institutions? Pretty soon Garvey was discredited, jailed and virtually exiled.

What happened to Black Muslim schools? Well, they are not what they used to be even though some are struggling to stay open.

What happened to Yahweh Ben Yahweh’s schools in South Florida? Regardless of what you think or thought about Yahweh, his students were smart enough to make money, start businesses and improve economically without assistance from the wicked!

Black people in America have never been fed the economic food that they deserve, no economic food, no baby food, no health food, no brain food, no kind of currency building food at all!

What African Americans have been fed, however, is a plate full of lies, misconceptions and missed directions!

If I was a comedian I could probably make a good living because I know the best joke which is Oprah, MJ, Jay-Z and people like that are the richest Black people on earth and they all go to work almost every day for people with lighter skin than they have!

Teach our people how to make money then encourage them to give much of what they generate back to the less fortunate in our communities!

Let’s feed each other! Let’s feed the hood!

