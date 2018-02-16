By BARBARA HOWARD

I grew up in segregated Alabama where racist white Democrats had laws that kept the races separated, mainly because they thought that we “Negroes” were inferior to them. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and others put their lives on the line in order to integrate the races so we could all learn to get along and blacks could have the same opportunities as whites.

Now younger so-called “intellectuals” want to turn back the hands of time. Take for instance, Nashia Whittenburg, Director of Multicultural Student Affairs at North Carolina State University, who wants to create an exclusive living and learning village for African American women, according to Liberty Headlines.

There are already 16 living and learning villages at NC State, including a Black Male Initiative and Native Space housing. And according to James Baumann, Director of Communications and Marketing at the Association of College and University Housing Officers, there are segregated housing programs for African American males at several other colleges and universities.

Baumann is quoted as saying these ““ethnic and racially themed housing act as a support network that helps students build community and assist one another”.

Is that what they’re calling it now? Just as incredulous is the fact that Harvard decided to have a separate graduation for its black students in 2017 because according to BET, “the ceremony is intended to recognize the indisputable fact that graduating from Harvard is simply harder for black students than white students because the outer pressures of society make the already difficult coursework even more difficult.”

Seriously? Harvard is the most elitist school in the country which only accepts a handful of students in the first place and fewer black students, thanks to Affirmative Action. Now they are creating a segregated graduation ceremony?

Not only should that be cause for concern for the NAACP, but there are other examples of craziness based on race that have seen nothing but silence from them.

During Black History Month, Montpelier High School in Vermont is flying a Black Lives Matter flag because a student group calling themselves The Racial Justice Alliance complained about “white privilege” and “implicit bias,” according to The Blaze which quoted the Burlington Free Press.

Somebody please tell me what would happen if a white student group had pressed the school board to allow them to fly a Confederate flag? In fact, black folk not only want all Confederate flags removed from all buildings, but want all the Confederate statues removed as well. But now they want to fly Black Lives Matter flags in front of high schools?

It doesn’t stop there; the Racial Justice Alliance wants “curriculum changes, administrative training, faculty in-service training, a schoolwide assembly and other moves,” according to the Free Press.

My God, the inmates are running the asylum. But it gets worse.

The College Fix videotaped a political science professor from North California Community College telling students at Diablo Valley College during a “Social Justice Lecture Series” – that they should violate U.S.

laws and destroy white democracy. In his lecture, “White Supremacy in the U.S.,” Albert Ponce told students they should violate many of the laws existing today.

He spoke of “abolition of white democracy” and said “Abolition means we must destroy it, not reform it…No voting’s going to help. No writing your congressperson. We need to smash white supremacy at every institutional level in this country, beginning at the local space, at the state, at the federal system, and build something new. There will be repression….” Ponce stated.

This is a white liberal professor advocating not only dismissal of our laws, but destruction of them and the present system of democracy. Wow!

Equally as horrifying is that in 2011, California passed legislation that mandated public schools teach the “historical contributions of homosexual Americans” and prohibited any instruction reflecting adversely on homosexuality, bisexuality, or transgenderism.