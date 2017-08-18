By BARBARA HOWARD

President Donald Trump is a Republican; therefore, everything he says or does is being denigrated as racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic and anti anybody except white males – according to Democrats and those on the Left who play “identity politics.”

While he is neither the first nor the only Republican to be labeled as such, he is the first to illicit such hatred as has been seen in this country lately. Democrats labeled all Republicans who ran for or became President as racists: Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Jeb Bush, as well as Mitt Romney.

Yet with Donald Trump, the Left has protested him non-stop from the day he took the oath of office. They have determined that he is not the legitimate POTUS and they mourn the fact that Hillary Clinton lost the election.

They have decided that Trump stole the election from Hillary and blame her loss on so-called collusion by Trump with Russia. And the Republican-controlled Congress in collusion with Congressional Democrats, have conducted several investigations into this imaginary Russian collusion, determined to find a way to impeach President Trump.

In fact, California Congresswoman Maxine Waters has been constantly calling for Trump’s impeachment for almost everything he has said or done. This past weekend is a prime example, after the protests organized by Neo-Nazis, the KKK and other white supremacist groups turned into total and unnecessary violence.

Several anti-protesters were mowed down with a car by a white supremacist, killing one woman, Heather Heyer, and injuring many others. But the “chaos in Charlottesville” was caused by people on both sides of the issue coming prepared for violence – with weapons (batons, bats, mace, etc.) and shields.

Who started the violence – the white supremacists or the anti-white supremacists? Nobody seems to know or care because all the discussions happening in the media focused on President Trump’s reaction to it.

But as the Florida State Chair of the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE), I agree with my leader, Niger Innis, National Spokesperson for CORE, who said on Fox News that he was glad the President was more specific in his condemnation of the KKK, Neo-Nazis, etc., but he had no problem with Trump’s first response.

Unfortunately the hatred of Trump by the Left leaves no room for any agreement. He’s damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t. Maxine Waters even blamed Trump for the violence and said his White House is now “The White Supremacists House.”

He was condemned (even by some Republicans) for not calling out the white supremacist groups by name in his first statement, but when he did call them out two days later, he was condemned for “too little, too late.”

The violence in Charlottesville is not Trump’s fault. Some of his critics in the media are saying while they don’t feel he is patently racist, they think the white supremacists form a portion of his base and he doesn’t want to lose them.

Well some of us who voted for Trump are just regular Americans – Black, White, Hispanic, Asian, straight, gay, Christians, Jews, Muslims, etc. and we have nothing to do with white supremacists. And we remember how liberal groups, including Black Lives Matter and other groups financed by Socialist George Soros, marched against Trump, blocking traffic, burning cars, breaking into and burning buildings, and beating up people who supported Trump.

Hollywood elites promoted hatred against President Trump and all his supporters. They spewed hateful rhetoric and even called for his assassination. He has been constantly attacked even by some in his own party.

Maybe if the Democrats, the “NeverTrumpers,” the mainstream media, the political establishment and Hollywood elites would give Donald Trump the respect he deserves as POTUS, then maybe this country can come together and begin to have an honest discussion about race and how to eliminate the hatred between the races.

We are all Americans. We are all God’s children. We are all equal under God’s sight and under the constitution, so we should begin to act like it. Our greatest threat should be the radical Islamic terrorists, Iran and North Korea – not each other.

Otherwise, we will implode.