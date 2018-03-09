Valentine’s Day in Broward County, Florida will go down in infamy because a crazed man gutlessly murdered 17 of his former schoolmates and teachers, injuring several others. He terrorized a normally quiet and safe community when he stormed into the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with an AR-15 that he bought legally. He was 19.

After that horrific day, the students with whom he interacted recalled how they thought he was mean and scary. Sadly, the police were called to his house over 40 times but he was never taken to jail nor referred for psychiatric help, even though it was obviously needed.

So he was able to traumatize an entire school and community. But worse, just a couple of days after that horrible incident, when survivors of this deadly shooting should be grieving, five students were holding a press conference announcing they would be converging on the State Capitol in Tallahassee and then the White House and Congress the next month.

The South Florida Times even printed a February 22, 2018 AP article entitled “SHOOTING SURVIVORS ISSUE CALL FOR ACTION AT FLORIDA CAPITOL.” It reported “An estimated 3,000 students, parents, teachers, and advocates rallied in Tallahassee, Florida to demand gun control reform” where “The impassioned crowd burst into chants of “Vote them out” to the Republican-controlled Legislature.

I remember asking myself, knowing how a political gambit looks – how were these kids going to Tallahassee and Washington, D.C. and who was paying for their travel, lodging, and food, etc.? And how did they go from actually witnessing their former schoolmate with a long gun kill a bunch of people and blaming him for their deaths to blaming the NRA as well as President Trump and Republicans who they accused of being controlled by the NRA and therefore, by proxy, responsible for the deaths of the 17 people in their school?

That question also came up in a discussion on Black Conservatives for Truth Facebook page. One person responded that George Clooney had contributed $200,000. But the real answer came after much research.

BuzzFeed News reported that “some of the largest organizing groups in the country are helping the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting survivors.” Because the students went from blaming the gunman Nikolas Cruz to demanding the banning of the gun he used, it was obvious these organizations were liberal, progressive and large.

The students now have spawned a movement – the “March for Our Lives” movement where they have demanded that “either you are with us or against us.”

There is no middle ground.

And their movement has gone from a “student-run social media effort to end gun violence into one backed by some of the most influential activists in the country.” These kids are now being coached, mentored, financed and helped with the “logistics, strategy and planning” for their “March for Our Lives” rally (in D.C.)

and beyond.”

Who are these activists who have taken over the student movement? All Democrats:

• “Everytown for Gun Safety (financed by Michael Bloomberg and a $1 million donation from philanthropist Eli Broad); • Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America (created in 2012 after Sandy Hook aimed at lobbying against gun violence against children); • Giffords (gun control group created by former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords after surviving an assassination attempt, now targeting six Republicans in Congress to unseat in midterm elections); • MoveOn.org (“the largest independent progressive organization in the Pcountry” created by billionaire George Soros); • Women’s March LA, (part of Women’s March on Washington held 1/21/17 to protest Trump’s election); • Planned Parenthood (which bragged about committing 7.6 million abortions since Roe vs. Wade. Why are they involved?); • American Federation of Teachers (helping to shape the vision and mission for the students after the rally until November and midterm elections with #VoteThemOut); and • U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz from Broward County (helped organize the trip to Tallahassee).

These young traumatized minds are being manipulated by Far Left activists taking advantage of their sorrow. That’s why the students blasted Trump for tweeting the FBI dropped the ball by not acting on the information given them several times by concerned citizens. The father of one Parkland victim even blasted Republican Senator Marco Rubio for his stand on guns.

Additionally, the students and their parents have retained a PR firm and have raised almost $3 million on their GoFundMe page – all this to go against the NRA and Republican lawmakers who support the Second Amendment, instead of dealing with the real problem.

Nikolas Cruz shot up the school because he had evil in his heart and you can’t legislate away evil.