Democrats control of the black community ramped up during the Civil Rights Movement. In an effort to discourage us from joining the Movement and discredit it, then FBI Director, J. Edgar Hoover charged Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the other civil rights leaders with being communists.

CHURCH LEADERS

Almost all the civil rights leaders were church leaders/preachers (Dr. King, Rev. Abernathy, Andy Young, etc.) and were members of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) as well as pastors of Baptist churches.

Yet J. Edgar Hoover, accused them of trying to undermine American democracy as opposed to ﬁghting to be treated as human beings and having equal rights as whites, especially in the South. Hoover led the FBI for almost 50 years and kept extensive personal ﬁles on almost everybody until he died in 1972.

So, instead of protecting the Freedom Marchers from violent altercations from police, politicians and private citizens, the FBI saw them as the real enemy and compared them to communists in Russia and China. They were beaten and jailed. Some were murdered and lynched at the hands of the Ku Klux Klan.

BLACK REPUBLICAN JUDGE

As Joe Biden campaigns for the 2020 presidential election and panders to black voters as the only one who cares for them, I’m reminded of the conﬁrmation hearings of federal Circuit Judge Clarence Thomas, a black Republican, to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1991.

Joe Biden was a U.S. senator then and head of the Senate Judiciary Committee tasked with conﬁrming Clarence Thomas to the U.S. Supreme Court. It was no secret that Biden was against Thomas because he was a Republican nominated by Republican President George H.W. Bush. Being black didn’t matter. There were no blacks on the Supreme Court as the ﬁrst black, Associate Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, was retiring.

There was virtually no solid evidence that Judge Thomas was not qualiﬁed to be elevated to the high court, but I’m told the Democrats found Anita Hill, who had worked for Thomas at the Department of Education and when he headed up the EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission).

The word in the black community was that the Democrats were trying to take down a black man with a black woman.

I remember hearing that Anita Hill didn’t want to testify against Thomas but was forced to by Biden who sent the FBI after her. She then accused Thomas of sexual harassment yet followed him from agency to agency.

Clarence Thomas was ﬁnally conﬁrmed but by only a few votes, the closest ever. He accused the Senate Committee of conducting a “high-tech lynching for uppity blacks”. Had Thomas been a liberal, a Democrat and nominated by a Democratic president, he would not have had to face such harassment.

BLACK LT. GOVERNOR

While I never had the pleasure of meeting Justice Clarence Thomas, I did get to know a very brilliant and beautiful young lady by the name of Jennifer Carroll, who became the ﬁrst black person to be elected to a statewide ofﬁce in Florida since Reconstruction.

Jennifer was elected as lieutenant governor of Florida in 2011. She was Governor Rick Scott’s running mate and the ﬁrst black, the ﬁrst woman and the ﬁrst Trinidadian-American elected to that ofﬁce, according to Wikipedia. Jennifer and I share the same birthday, August 27, although I’m a few years older. I remember how the Democrats treated her. During the campaign the NAACP held a political forum in Miami and when she was introduced only the people at our table applauded her.

Then a Democrat she hired to work in her ofﬁce turned on her and informed the press about her having a sexual relationship with her white travel secretary, embarrassing her and her family. A lesbian organization trashed her after some comments she made protecting her reputation.

Finally, when a former client got indicted for ﬁnancial crimes, the liberal press and Democrats tied her to her client’s crimes because she used to be their lobbyist and was successful in helping them acquire money from the Florida Legislature, even though she had no knowledge of how the money was spent.

She ﬁnally had to resign. She was in line to be the ﬁrst black governor of Florida, but since she was a Republican, the NAACP and all the other Democratic organizations were against her. I cringe when I hear how some of the same people who condemned her race to the aid of the recently disgraced Andrew Gillum because they wanted him to be the ﬁrst black Florida governor. She was unblemished, yet they took her out because she wasn’t a Democrat.

The irony of it all. Karma is a b….!