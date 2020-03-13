The black community has been controlled by the Democratic Party during slavery, segregation and after the Civil Rights era, even until today. First it was through laws, such as The Black Codes and Jim Crow. Now it’s through the black vote.

DEMOCRATS CONTROL 95+% OF BLACK VOTE

For the past 60 years, blacks have been voting a straight Democratic ticket at 95+%, thus giving the Democratic Party total control over the black community.

What have we gained from that loyalty? Inner cities controlled by poverty, crime, welfare programs, teenage pregnancy, broken families, female head of households, and high school dropout rates. The culture in those communities is one of hopelessness with more black men in prison than in college or businesses and more black men being murdered, mostly by other black men who then die at the hands of police.

Liberalism is literally destroying our communities, but Democrats are telling us that it’s Republican racism that’s killing us. And when they can’t ﬁnd any evidence of it, they will make stuff up, as with the fake news that tries to convince us that in this 2020 election, if Donald Trump wins reelection, he is such a racist that he will send us back to Africa.

During election year 2012, former Vice President Joe Biden told a group at an NAACP gathering that if Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney were elected, they would “put y’all back in chains.” He forgot that it was mostly Democrats that had us in chains in the ﬁrst place.

During Republican Jeb Bush’s reelection campaign in 2003 for Florida’s governor, black Democratic politicians told their constituents that if they didn’t defeat Jeb, he would “take away all our civil rights.” Well, Jeb won, and we kept all our civil rights, even though the next few Florida governors have been Republican. Nobody even tried taking away our rights.

A CULTURE OF FEAR

Democrats have been controlling the black community through fear tactics for decades. They told us years ago that all the racists members of the Democratic Party jumped ship and joined the Republican Party when black folks began to register as Democrats. We know that’s a lie, but many actually believe it.

There are no statistics or reports that show groups of voters leaving the Democratic Party and registering as Republicans.

But people have repeated the lie so much for so many years that most black folk believe it without question.

Most in my community, regardless of college degrees or position, will tell you that they know that Democratic racist Bull Connor, President of the Alabama Public Safety Commission, directed the use of ﬁre hoses and police attack dogs on civil rights activists in 1963 in Birmingham, Alabama during the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) because these horriﬁc attacks were broadcast over national television.

However, they will also tell you that all of these racists left the Democratic Party and became Republicans. Yet all of the members of Congress and state and local politicians remained Democrats until they died, with the exception of a few.

In fact, one of the most prominent members of the Democratic Party and longest serving member of Congress, Robert Byrd, was a leader in the Ku Klux Klan, and remained a Democrat until he died in 2010, at which time President Barack Obama called him “a voice of principle and reason” in the New York Times. Obama actually campaigned for him before becoming POTUS.

So, the lie that all the racists became Republicans is just another fear factor to keep black folk on the Democratic plantation.