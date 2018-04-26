PHOTO COURTESY OF P.B. CULTURAL CENTER

PRAYING PLAYERS: Former Heat star, Alonzo Mourning, will be one of the keynote speakers at the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast in Pompano Beach on May 8.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Former Miami Heat center, Alonzo Mourning, one of the greatest NBA players of all time, frequently shares his success story that includes living in foster care; as well as his remarkable recovery from a deadly disease. Mourning’s life story, basketball success and his contributions to the community have made him one of the most inspiring speakers in the country.

Mourning and former NBA player and analyst, Tony Massenburg, will share keynote speaker duties when the Pompano Beach Cultural Center hosts the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast on Tuesday, May 8, at 7 a.m.

The theme for this year’s gathering of community leaders and residents is “Reclaiming God’s City.” Mayor Lamar Fisher will preside over the prayer breakfast which will include musical performances by local Pompano Beach church choirs, special appearance by several NBA and NFL players and a flag presentation by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“This will be a dynamic prayer breakfast that will be filled with inspiration,” said Mayor Fisher. “You won’t want to miss it!” The mission of the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is to welcome everyone in the community for an inspirational gathering; uniting the community for the common good of helping those who are less fortunate.

“I am honored to be part of the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast and I look forward to sharing with the residents of Pompano Beach the importance of my faith and the role it has played in my life,” said Mourning.

Joining Mourning will be fellow former NBA star, Tony Massenburg, who also expressed excitement about speaking at this event. “I look forward to sharing my message of how with hard work and resiliency, you will accomplish your dreams and heart’s desires,”

he said. “But most importantly, this prayer breakfast is an opportunity to acknowledge that with God, all things are possible. Tickets are $20. To purchase tickets, visit www.ccpampano.org. The Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach.