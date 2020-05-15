Across the country, churches have closed their doors and resorted to online services to stem the spread of COVID-19. Large Sunday gatherings have been forbidden. This is a huge transition especially for churches not equipped for livestream worship services. As local governments begin to lift mandates that would allow churches to reopen soon, many believe that the church will never be the same.

The Bible says, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble” (Psalm 46:1). During these times, we turn to God for guidance and direction. Churches are ﬁnding more people are tuning in online every Sunday and hungry to hear the word. There is a greater need for not only church but establishing a relationship with God.

For one thing, as churches continue promoting the Kingdom’s agenda and begin to allow congregants back in the sanctuary, questions still remain: Will churches have to limit the number of people in the sanctuary? Will I be able to turn around and hug my neighbor or even give them a handshake? Will mask and gloves be given out to the congregants?

CAUTION

Most importantly, churches must ensure that they proceed with caution, be

safe, use wisdom, and not put anybody at risk of contracting COVID-19, especially since the number of cases continues to climb worldwide, and there is still not a cure.

Also, the congregation may not be the same when they return to church.

This pandemic is a global crisis that has left hundreds of thousands dead. As a result of COVID 19, our lives have been forever changed. That once faithful congregant may not be as available or devoted as they once were. Some people have suffered the

loss of a loved one’s job, businesses, struggling mentally, or been diagnosed with COVID-19. With all the chaos in the world, people are slowly coping with different landscapes.

AGAINST THE ODDS

While the odds may be stacked up against us, it is not a time of operating in panic mode for He "has not given us a spirit of fear, but of love, grace, and a sound mind" (2 Timothy 1:7).

Yet, it is important to be aware of these things that people are facing as you continue to promote the Gospel of Jesus Christ. An influx of people (who probably never attended church before) will be crowding the sanctuary when the church reopens and you have to be prepared to receive them.

This will be a new day and an opportunity to promote God’s love. It will be more than the praise team or choir singing and the pastor preaching but God giving the church a new sound that will draw the sick, broken, hurting, backslider, and lost.

CHURCH IS YOU

Finally, be reminded that church is not just the building but it lives in you. The church is a body of believers who live out the Gospel in their words and actions.

So, "Rejoice in the Lord always.” I will say it again: Rejoice! Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus" (Philippians 4:47).

