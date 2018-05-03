Steven Wayne, a pastor and singer/songwriter, is the author of “Temporary Demolishment”

STAFF REPORT

In Steven Wayne’s debut novel, “Temporary Demolishment,” a young man grapples with what it means to be spiritually awakened and to reconcile earthly desires with God’s plan. The book includes his journey of healing brokenness as he comes of age in the realm of love, heartbreak, and spiritual maturity.

The story opens on Anthony, a seventh grader whose nascent steps into dating and relationships form the basis for his future more serious endeavors with the opposite sex. Anthony’s pursuit of his female interests is naïve and dauntless, but he quickly learns that the world doesn’t always see him the way he does.

As he enters high school, Anthony creates a hard outer façade to shield himself from the heartbreak he’s experienced. He even gives this façade a name: RIO, the cool, calm, and collected guy who gets the girls but never falls in love with them. All the while, he harbors strong and undeniable feelings for a single girl, one who will continually own his heart for more than a decade, Lisa.

“I want everyone to read this book and laugh, cry, shake their heads, and stare in disbelief, just like I did while I was writing it,” Wayne said. “This story is probably not unlike many of your own… It’s called Temporary Demolishment for a reason. Life is short, so do all that you can to reconcile as much of your broken past as possible. Live free.”

Wayne is also an R&B/Soul singer and songwriter and the Logistics Pastor at Emmanuel Church (The E Church) based in Chino Hills, Ca.

“Temporary Demolishment” is available on Amazon/Kindle and Barnes & Noble/Nook.