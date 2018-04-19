The Tom Joyner Foundation awards a “Full Ride Scholarship “that allows a high school student to attend an HBCU, all expenses paid.

Baker, who is the oldest of four raised by a single mom at her home about 30 minutes south of Jackson, Miss., plans to attend Howard University in Washington, D.C., where she plans to become a Chemistry/Pre-Med major.

Tom Joyner, the Foundation’s chairman and founder, announced his scholarship today during the Tom Joyner Morning Show, which airs on 100 stations and reaches a broadcast and digital audience with more than 10 million listeners every week. Baker, who is graduating from Hazlehurst High School, was selected from hundreds of applicants from around the country for the scholarship.

Baker said she wants to become an orthopedic surgeon. She has been class president, editor of the school’s newspaper, the Indian Inquirer, serves on the Mayor’s Youth Council and has been a mentor at the Boys and Girls Club. In her essay, she talked about one of her classmates who was expelled and is now an inmate at Mississippi State Penitentiary.

“I need to go to school so I can show my community that you can do other things,” she said during her scholarship interview. “I want to show my community that you can do better.”

Tom Joyner, host of the nationally syndicated morning radio show, said, “Daudreanna, I love your passion to help people.”

Robin Brumfield of Hazlehurst High School wrote, “I have great respect for her as a professional. … Daudreanna is driven, engaging and dependable… she is always learning and growing, an impressive strength that will continue to serve her well in college and beyond.”

Baker is the eighth Tom Joyner Foundation Full Ride Scholar. Previous winners include Z’Kijah Fleming, who is attending Howard University, where she is majoring in business. Morgan Brown, who is attending Spelman College in Atlanta, Ga., pursuing a career in psychiatry; JoAnn Jones who is attending Winston Salem State University in Winston Salem, N.C., pursuing a career in nursing; Titus Ziegler Jr. of Atlanta’s Inman Middle School who served as a commander of the elite Junior ROTC Color Guard and Cheyenne Boyce of Detroit’s Cass Technical High School, graduated Phi Beta Kappa from lman College in Atlanta was a Fulbright Scholar in Malaysia and now works at the Confucius Institute in Washington, D.C.

Founded in 1998, the Tom Joyner Foundation has raised in excess of $65 million to help keep students enrolled in black colleges. It has assisted more than 29,000 students and worked with more than 100 HBCUs. To learn more about the Foundation, go to www.TomJoynerFoundation.org.