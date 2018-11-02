Healthcare in 2018 looms as a major national issue, which will determine how Americans will vote for a candidate. The Democrats and President Obama were correct when they implemented the (ACA) Affordable Care Act. There were many problems in executions with the ACA, but 15 million additional Americans were able to get health insurance coverage, who were denied earlier.

Once President Obama left office, the ACA has become more popular, and the pre-exciting provision has Republican states putting ballot initiatives as amendments to expand health care programs. The provision for pre-existing conditions has become one of the major issues in the 2018 mid-term election.

“It also has become a focal point in numerous governors’ races. The electionday push in conservative leaning states for one of the main aspects of the Obama’s health care law has surprised many Republican lawmakers after they spent years attacking it,” says Paul Waldman, reporter of the Washington Post.

The Republicans have tried to repeal the ACA at least 60 or 70 times, and as there are only five days left before the election many of the Republicans starting with Trump is changing their tunes. Some would call this lying and fabricating the truth, but the Republicans consider this good politics.

There is no shame in the Republicans game, so making a 360 degree change near the end of the midterm election proves they cannot be trusted. Integrity and trust are not high on the Republicans’ list of the right things to do.

“President Trump leap in the election year fight over protections for people with pre-existing conditions last week saying the GOP will defend them. All Republicans support people with pre-existing condition, and if they don’t, they will after I speak to them,” he said on Twitter. “I am in total support.”

It appears that this new initiative is starting to be pushed by Trump and the Republican Party, because the Democrats and President Obama were right for the last eight years. The Republicans have tried to destroy and kill the ACA every way they could think of, but Americans are not dumb or sleep-walking, so now they have flipped the script.

Health care should not be a privilege; it should be a right and universal. As Americans demand universal health care, the richest country in the world should be a model around the globe with health care.

Even though President Trump says he is supporting pre-existing conditions there appears to be a contradiction in his new imitative. Twenty Republican states have a lawsuit in court challenging Obamacare constitutionally. They argue that the rest of the law does not hold up, after the individual mandate provision was rolled back last year.

So Trump and the Republicans are talking out of all sides of their mouth, and healthcare is a complete mess, if Americans follow the party in power. President Trump ran in 2016 on scrapping Obamacare, and nearly succeeded in doing so last year. Now, he is lying again, and it is incumbent for the media and Democrats to expose President Trump’s lies, and call him out as a fabricator.

The Democrats are on the side of truth, and they must continue to present the facts, because the truth will set America free from criminals and corruption.

“Despite America spends almost twice as much per person on health care as any other country, our health care outcomes lag behind other nations. We get poor value for what we spend,” says Sen.

Bernie Sanders. Health care is a major issue in the 2018 election, vote with the Democrats. As you vote in this election this year, know your facts, and study the candidate’s record and platform. Many of the candidates are lying, and not telling the truth. Don’t be fooled.