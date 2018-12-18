There is something in President Trump’s presidency that is rotten to the core. There has always been the lying, the cheating, and being disrespectful, which indicated that he had no soul. But the longer he stays in office, everyone and everything around him is destroyed and corrupted.

His association with criminals is not new to his family, because his father associated with mobsters, criminals and thieves. But the secret to Trump’s millions in New York was that he worked with the largest and most vicious criminal mafia bosses in the history of the United States to build his buildings.

“The truck drivers – teamsters – controlled the vehicles delivering the readymix. The construction unions controlled the construction site gate. The concrete workers and carpenters controlled the pouring and making of forms. At the top, the mob controlled the unions. Trump bought his Manhattan ready-mix from a company called S & A Concrete, secretly owned by mafia chieftains Anthony ‘Fat Tony’ Salerno and Paul Castellano,” says David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize winning biographer.

In order to keep everything running smooth Trump and his father hired Roy Cohn, one of the most vicious and heartless attorneys who ever lived in America.

Cohn linked Trump with all the mobowned construction companies in New York, and he had been the chief lawyer for Sen. Joseph McCarthy, famous for his communist witch hunts.

During this period when the mobsters controlled the construction industries, the Trump Management Co. was also the largest donor to New York City politicians.

“The Trump firm listed as owned by Donald and Fred Trump gave more than $350,000 to the top politicians during a 5 year period, according to the story based on a report from a New York state senator,” says Josh Gerstein – Under the Radar, Politico.

As Trump was making hundreds of millions of dollars in building skyscrapers in New York, he applied and received a casino owner’s license in 1981. Eventually Trump went bankrupt as a casino owner, but it was during this time his mob and underworld connections were prominent, and anyone who had lots of cash could get illicit sex, drugs, and anything else they wanted.

When most politicians/presidents are working to build their career in their local and state legislatures, Trump was busy making deals with crooks, mass murderers, conspirators, mobsters, and criminals.

“There are two rules of business that Donald Trump swears by. Be paranoid – because they are gonna try to fleece you and Get even – if somebody screws you, you screw ‘em back ten times over. And his taste for revenge is not limited to disloyal employees or bad business partners. In 2000, Trump picked on his own family,” says David Cay Johnston.

The same way Trump has done business as a citizen is the same way he will do business for America. Everything is a transaction to Trump, and he only cares what you are doing for him today. He has no problem telling a country like Canada our neighbor, that they deserve “a special place in hell” for a negotiation over a milk tariff.

“Trump’s America does not care,” historian Robert Kagan wrote in the Washington Post. “It is unencumbered by historical memory. It recognizes no moral, political or strategic commitments. It feels free to pursue objectives without regard to the effect on allies or, for that matter, the world. It has no sense of responsibility to anything beyond itself.”

When Trump says he has nothing to do with Russia, he is lying again. He has a history and record with many deals with Russian oligarchs, and investing their millions in property in America. Trump’s businesses have received millions of loans from Russian banks, which he must still pay back.

As the Mueller investigation accelerates, Trump’s claim he had nothing to do with Russia is nonsense, and Trump is an international criminal. For Trump’s entire life, he has made deals with criminals and the mafia, and he has no respect for the rule of law.