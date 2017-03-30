By BARBARA HOWARD

So Cordozar Calvin Broadus Jr. AKA the infamous dope smoking, former prison inmate and gangsta rapper Snoop Dogg decided (probably in the middle of a cloud of smoke) to create a music video “Lavender,” showing him shooting President Donald Trump.

Then another cash money millionaire rapper Bow Wow, AKA Shad Gregory Moss, who wanted to be a gangsta rapper since he was six-years-old and was discovered by Snoop Dogg who named him “Lil’ Bow Wow” thought it was a great thing to imitate his “Uncle Snoop” and not only curse POTUS, but threatened to pimp First Lady Melania Trump out and make her “work for us.”

Bow Wow, who claims not to be black and doesn’t even vote, was just one of the gangsta rappers defending Snoop Dogg after President Trump tweeted about Snoop’s controversial music video shooting a man dressed up like a clown looking like him.

The video was stupid, but it was right in line with the live performance of rapper “Busta Rhymes” disrespecting Trump at the 2017 Grammys.

I gained more respect for Steve Harvey who had some harsh words for Snoop Dogg on his radio show. But then rapper turned actor, TI, blasted Steve Harvey for supporting the President.

This whole fiasco is just so funny (not ha, ha funny, but strange funny) because these are the same people C. Delores Tucker (and those of us who followed her) tried to shut down because of their horrible, despicable, misogynistic and violent lyrics.

They refer to women as “bitches” and “ho’s” and bragged about their worldly possessions – fast cars, large houses, big jewelry – things they never had until they made rap songs and nasty videos.

They were never concerned about the raising up of their neighborhoods or preparing their children to compete in the real world. Education was not on their minds and politics was something they had no interest in.

So when did these cash money millionaires whose main interests were buying expensive stuff to impress other people, getting high, smoking dope and making babies for their babies’ mommas to raise by themselves – become interested in who was POTUS?

When they saw a Black Man in the White House!

Then they demanded respect for this man who had broken the seemingly impenetrable glass ceiling because he looked like them. But as they cried victim because of the color of their skin, they disrespected those whose skin was white and who belonged to the party of Lincoln who freed their forefathers from the horrible institution of slavery and embraced the party that created the racism they hated so much.

So now since they have gotten a taste of participating in the democratic process, they have been given the impression that they can use their microphones and videos to show the ultimate lack of respect for the highest office in the land if it wasn’t occupied by someone they wanted to be there.

And since violence was an integral part of their lifestyle and they saw it used by those who sought that office and by those who supported the one who could have made history again and been the first woman to run this country, they knew they had a license to kill.

Vice President Joe Biden fantasized about taking President Donald Trump to the woodshed to violently show him who was boss. Super star Madonna fantasized about blowing up the White House with Trump in it. So what’s to stop a gangsta rapper like Snoop Dogg from pretending to shoot him? I mean, surely the Secret Service would see it was just a video and he was exercising his Freedom of Speech.

Since Hollywood and Millennials had come out against the 45th President of the United States, rappers think they can say anything they want about Trump with impunity: There would be absolutely no consequences.

When Obama won, he told the Republicans to get out of his way and that “Elections have consequences.” Well, rappers have said, “F those consequences” – there are none for us.”

Is this what Dr. Martin Luther King and the Freedom Riders gave their lives for? I think not. Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, T.I., Bow Wow and all those brothers who would kill someone who disrespects them, think they are above the law. But they are just a bunch of hood rats that got rich by disrespecting their own. And they still can’t sing.