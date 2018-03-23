By ROGER CALDWELL

As Trump continues his attempt to lead the country, there is confusion and dysfunction. Trump has decided that he is all powerful, and there is nothing that Democrats and American citizens can do about it.

The Republicans in 2018 believe that Democrats hate Trump, and many members in the GOP think the president is doing a good job. Trump’s poll numbers are starting to improve, and many on the right are hoping that our president will make America great again.

In the last chaotic week, Rex Tilllerson, Secretary of State, found out he was fired by a tweet after he returned from a trip from Africa. Steve Goldstein, Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, was fired just hours after his boss was terminated; he was on the job for less than three months.

There is a bloodbath taking place in Trump’s cabinet and administration, and the word on the street is “who will be next?” Andrew McCabe, former FBI Deputy Director, had less than 24 hours before he could retire, and receive all of his benefits after a stellar career with the FBI, but that was cut short by Jeff Sessions. “McCabe was among the first at the FBI to scrutinize possible Trump campaign ties to Russia. And he is a potential witness to the question of whether Trump tried to obstruct justice. Trump has taunted McCabe both publicly, and Republican allies have cast him as the center of a ‘deep state’ to undermine the Trump presidency,” says Matt Apuzzo, reporter from the New York Times.

It is extremely cold and mean to fire someone next to their last day on the job before retiring so they will not receive their entire retirement income after 21 years on the job. As Trump continues to make bizarre decisions that have no rhyme or reason, mental health becomes a practical explanation of his behavior.

According to Steve Benan of MSNBC, “About a year ago Donald Trump sat down for an interview with the Associated Press, which touched on the president’s criticism of NATO. He referenced an exchange he had during the campaign with CNN’s Wolf Biltzer, in which then candidate Trump expressed deep concerns about the security alliance despite not knowing much about NATO. In other words, according to Trump, he spoke about a key area of US foreign policy, by his own admission – he had no idea what he was talking about.”

Many Americans are aware that Trump is a habitual liar, but there is a fundamental problem in his thinking when he brags about making up stories that he knows are false.

Last week the Washington Post reported that Trump bragged at a fundraiser about a conversation he had with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in which the two leaders discussed which country had a trade deficit with the other. America has a trade surplus with Canada, but when Trump is speaking, he gives out the wrong information.

Here is Trump speaking, “Nice guy, good-looking guy, comes in – Donald we have no trade deficit. So he’s proud. I said, Wrong, Justin, you do. I didn’t even know. I had no idea. I just said, You’re wrong. You know why? Because we’re so stupid.”

Trump is now bragging about lying to another world leader and it is obvious that he does not do his homework about critical issues, and he will make up any story even when it is wrong. “Donald Trump is not the nation’s first ignorant president. He is the first American president to brag about his ignorance, as if it’s worthy of celebration,” says Steve Benan of MSNBC.

Without professional intervention, mental health tends to decline, and there is no telling what insane act or policy mishap Trump will say or do next. Assuming Trump is suffering from dementia and bipolar disorder, this is a destructive combination, and there is nothing that America or the world can believe when Trump is speaking.