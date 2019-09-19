The House Oversight Committee has launched an investigation into whether President Trump has personally enriched his family and his company. Many in the country are extremely angry about these incidents, but the reason most candidates run for office on any level is to improve their financial status.

Americans tend to forget that former President Bush and Vice President Cheney awarded Haliburton, a company that former Vice President Cheney was CEO, a no bid contract, where they made $40 billion. The Iraq war lasted 10 years and private or public listed firms made $139 billion, and many were no bid contracts. They received taxpayer money for government contracts for private security, building infrastructures, and feeding the troops.

Politics tends to be a business. Some say the president should not stay at his own hotels or resorts, due to the fact the government would have to pay the expenses regardless of whom the property owner is. There are always contracts in government and a decision must be made on who gets the money and resources.

“Legally, Trump does not own either Trump Towers or Mar-A-Largo – he merely owns the companies that own them and that means for him to accept free accommodation at either the Trump Towers of Mar-A-Largo would constitute an emolument. Ain’t the law wonderful when you cannot accept a present from yourself,” says George Thomas McNabb – History Consultant.

As President Trump is taking advantage of his office and power, it appears that he is not breaking the law. Admittedly, the Democrats are upset with the President charging the government exuberant fees.

In his letters, Elijah Cummings said the committee is investigating “possible conflicts of interest and waste of taxpayer funds,” as well as “whether these expenses may have violated the Domestic Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, which provides that the president may receive a salary during his tenure in office, but that he shall not receive within that Period any other Emolument from the United World States or any of them.”

Just recently Vice President Pence and his entourage spent two nights at the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Ireland a small town on Ireland’s southwest coast.

They traveled in between meetings with Irish leaders in Dublin, on the opposite side of the country. Vice President Pence defended that decision by saying he wanted to visit Doonbeg to have dinner with his family at a pub owned by a distant cousin.

For the Vice President this dinner was 180 miles out of the way, but everyone in the entourage is keeping quiet. Chairman Elijah Cummings is asking for documents with itemized costs of the trip. All of the chiefs of staffs will make the Democrats wait, and probably the committee will get nothing.

Since October 2017, the military has spent $11 million on fuel at the Prestwick Airport, which is close to President Trump’s Turnberry Golf Resort. Before President Trump won the election, the normal stops were military air bases in Germany and Spain, but now things are changing. Now the military crews are staying at Trump properties and the pentagon is not talking about the higher prices.

President Trump was issued a summons in a lawsuit filed by the attorneys both from Maryland and Washington DC, alleging he is violating the Emoluments Clause. This summons was executed in 2017, and nothing has really changed. The oversight committee may be turning their wheels, because it is difficult to prove the President is doing something wrong.

For the government President Trump’s prices are extremely high, but everyone needed a place to sleep.

president Trump’s charges may be low compared to Bush, Cheney, and their friends who made around $170 billion in a decade. All politicians and especially presidents leave office a wealthy man, and President Donald Trump may be starting early. President Obama is asking $500,000 to $750,000 for a speech.