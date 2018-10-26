Every election season, the Democrats try to generate enthusiasm for the black community to get out to vote by telling us several things. One is that we must vote as if our lives depended on the outcome of the election.

Since 95 percent of black voters are registered Democrats and thereby constitute the base of the Democratic Party, they need black votes to win elections. They count on this voting bloc; consequently, they need all or most of the voting bloc to actually vote. But the minority voting bloc usually sits out during the midterm elections. We come out in droves for presidential elections, but stand down for midterms.

So, the Democratic Party feels it has to scare up the African American vote for midterms. And they get extra creative, telling black folk, for instance, that our very lives depend on us voting for Democrats.

I sat on a panel a few days ago for a political debate at Florida Memorial University and the representative from the Dade Democratic Party Executive Committee told the audience of mostly teachers and a handful of students that they needed to vote Democrat to keep the racists out of office.

That’s also what they tell black folk each election cycle – that the Republicans are racists. It doesn’t matter who’s running for which seat – local, state or national – because all white Republicans are racists and all of us black Republicans are “Uncle Toms” and “traitors to our race.”

Democrats say the one thing that proves Republicans are racists is that they require black folks to have a legitimate voter ID to vote. And people believe that foolishness, as if only black folks are required to show a valid photo ID to vote and nobody else does. Truth is everybody must show a valid government issued ID, not just black folks.

And if you must show a valid photo ID to get in a club, cash a check, drive a car, or prove you’re old enough to buy cigarettes or an alcoholic beverage, why do you not have to prove you’re eligible to vote? Voting is a right that only U.S. citizens enjoy, but along with that right comes some responsibilities and that includes proving you, in fact, have that right.

Democrats, in their efforts to regain power and keep it forever, have devised schemes to allow illegal aliens (or undocumented immigrants as they like to call them now) to vote. That’s why when Obama was POTUS, he pushed for illegal aliens, especially underage children, to stay in the country.

President Clinton signed the MotorVoter Act in 1993, making it easy for noncitizens to vote. The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) reports that “the potential for vote fraud by noncitizens in U.S. elections is real… There are very few safeguards in place to prevent noncitizens from voting.” Some said as many as 15 million voted in 2016, but I couldn’t find verification.

That’s one of the reasons why this caravan of over 7,000 immigrants from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico planning to cross over into the United States illegally should frighten everyone, not just Republicans. But Democrats don’t seem to be concerned because it’s a ready source of voters, just like they welcomed the last caravan of illegals, chastising Donald Trump for locking them up and sending them back to their own countries.

Many Democrats, like 28-year old Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who recently won the New York primary for a congressional House seat, want to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement whose responsibility is to pick up, detain and deport illegals.

San Francisco has already changed its laws to allow “undocumented immigrants” to vote in November, 2018 in school board elections. Their rational is that since the children of these illegals are in our school system, the parents should have a say in who’s representing them. Again, that’s a right reserved only for citizens, but Democrats bend the rules to stay in power.

So, Republicans must come out and vote during this midterm election as if our lives depended on it. It is not only about our lives, but those of our children, grandchildren and generations to come. Our way of life in this great country depends on it.