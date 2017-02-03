By BARBARA HOWARD

This past weekend Hollywood televised the SAG Awards and all you could hear was “Trump bashing” in the acceptance speeches in response to his Executive Order on banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

David Harbour who plays Chief Jim Hopper in “Stranger Things” said, “We will repel bullies. We will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no homes. We will get past the lies. We will hunt monsters and when we’re lost amidst the hypocrisy and casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will, as per Chief Jim Hopper, ‘Punch some people in the face…’”All this while a young boy from the movie, jumped up and down ecstatically. Wonder if he really understood what this man meant?

These left-wing Hollywood elitists didn’t say all this when Obama created a ban on refugees from these countries when he was in office. Then there was Ashton

Kutcher talking about “My America.”

When did this country become their country and not our country? These deplorables act as if they have a monopoly on America and those of us who voted for

Donald Trump have no right to even be here.

News Flash!!! Hollywood celebrities, this is my America too. And I watch people like you act and pretend to be someone else and follow a written script for a story that is meant for entertainment only. You don’t get to bash MY POTUS and dictate how my America is run. I’m really quite tired of listening to these hypocrites who play-act for a living and profess to be so tolerant while demanding that we tolerate their vision of what this country should be and denying anyone else’s vision.

When did liberals begin to think they could control the vision of America?

When the black community became the solid base of the Democratic Party and could be controlled.

First they denied us the right to vote period. Then when we did start registering to vote in large numbers, we registered to vote in the very same party that had created the KKK to kill us when we even tried to register.

Decades later, the black vote is controlled at 95%. This time these racists don’t control our bodies and have us in chains, they control our minds. If you ask almost any black voter why they vote Democrat, they can only tell you that the Democratic Party is for black people and the Republican Party is the party of racists.

When you ask for proof, they can’t give you any, because for decades they have been fed lies that they believe without question. And they are intolerant of people like me who have found out the truth.

Here you have all these Hispanics from Mexico and Central America marching along with whites and Muslims against President Trump’s E.O. While blacks may not have marched en masse this weekend, they agree with the marchers. All the while the black community is suffering from massive unemployment (black teenage unemployment is well over 55% partly because of immigration.

But Ben Jealous, former President and CEO of the N.A.A.C.P. was keynote speaker at one of the immigration rallies and Al Sharpton has warned that some will use immigration laws to profile Africans, Trinidadians and Haitians. Where were they when Bill Clinton signed an E.O. making POTUS the only one who could change the ban on Haitians or when members of the Congressional Black Caucus took money from Haitian President Aristide to send Haitians back to

Haiti?

Obama had eight years to change the law but he didn’t and none of these civil rights leaders said a word. And the only time anyone marched was against George W. Bush. Not one word against Clinton.

Finally, these racists liberals have been and still are doing everything they can to delegitimize Donald Trump as POTUS. On January 8th, Wolf Blitzer romanticized on CNN about Trump and his Vice President Mike Pence being blown up before they took the oath of office; thereby allowing Obama to remain POTUS.

Let me remind you that CNN ran a series on the Wolf Blitzer show almost daily for seven years trying to delegitimize George Bush. To them only liberals are legitimate.

These people are sick, sad and selfish. They think that this is their country only and only they have a right to be in charge. Well, this is my country too and I ain’t going nowhere. In fact, they were the ones who threatened to leave if Trump became POTUS. Well, he is and we’re still waiting for them to leave, while we help Make this country safe and great again.