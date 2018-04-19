LOVE RETURNS: The most watched unscripted OWN series returns with a who’s who of black couples talking about marriage and relationships.

“Black Love,” from filmmakers Codie Elaine Oliver and Tommy Oliver (“The Perfect Guy”) and Confluential Films, seeks to answer the burning question, “What does it take to make a marriage work?” “Black Love” dives into how love begins while showing the reality of what life-long love looks like and offers proof that while it can happen for everyone, it isn’t a cakewalk. The docu-series shares honest, emotional and sometimes cringe-worthy always-true love stories.

This second season will feature Emmy Award-winning actor Sterling K. Brown and wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, Emmy Award-winning actress Niecy Nash and husband Jay Tucker, Tina Knowles-Lawson and husband Richard Lawson, NBA All-Star Grant Hill and Grammy-nominated record artist Tamia, RUN DMC’s Rev Run and wife Justine Simmons, Grammy Award winning gospel recording artist Kirk Franklin and wife Tammy, comedian D.L. Hughley and wife LaDonna, former NFL-running back Eddie George and wife Taj of SWV, Hip-Hop artist Styles P and wife Adjua, Actors Alano Miller and Dewanda Wise, NFL Linebacker Bart Scott and wife Starr, and more. The couples talk about how their relationships began, the road to the altar, life after children and all the other obstacles they may have faced to make their marriages stronger than ever.

