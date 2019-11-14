MIAMI, Fla. – Maze featuring Frankie Beverly is headling 17 top-notch artists on the Veterans Day weekend for the inaugural Miami Smooth Jazz Festival, Nov. 9 and 10 on the grounds of Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St.

Boney James, Brian Culbertson, Euge Groove, Jeff Lorber, VIncent Ingala and the smooth vocals of Eric Benet are among other top performers in jazz, rhythm and blues and Latin jazz expected to draw music lovers from throughout South Florida’s tri-county area.

Honoring America’s heroes will be another feature, as the festival has partnered with The Wounded Warrior Project to show the men and women who continue to fight every day for America’s freedom that they are not forgotten.

Visit miamismoothjazzfest.org.