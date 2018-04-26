OLD SCHOOLMUSIC: The 6th annual Jammin’ in the Park and Art Fest is scheduled for April 28 at Ilene Lieberman Park.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Adults of a certain baby booming age who enjoy music, food and art can venture over to Ilene Lieberman Park on April 28 for the 6th Annual Jammin’ in the Park & Art Fest.

Hosted by Hot 105’s Traci Cloyd, this party in the park supports the Lauderhill Art, Culture, and Tourism Board as they provide the Art Fest with several art filled tents and displays. Several local artists will be selling paintings, sculptures, and jewelry.

Live acts will take the stage all afternoon and include local talent to include the winners of last year’s Lauderhill Talent Contest, Blade Martin and The Sons of David Band (reggae and today’s hits), the Old Skool Gang (hits of the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s, and Motown). “Old school” R&B crooner Lenny Williams – whose hits were “Cause I Love You” and “Don’t Make Me Wait For Love,” and 80s rap sensation, Rob Base, who kept the dance floor packed with “It Takes Two,” and “Joy and Pain,” will also take the stage.

“Jammin’ in the Park is always a way to leave your cares behind and enjoy time with your friends and family. Let the music take you back to a time and place that we all loved and enjoyed,” said Commissioner M. Margaret Bates, the event’s organizer. “The food is always top notch and the price is just right. If you can make it to Jammin I promise you will not be disappointed! I will see you there.”

Jammin’ in the Park is presented in conjunction with football great Lawrence Taylor’s LT’s Throwback Golf Tournament and the proceeds benefit Fore Life. The festival is free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Ilene Lieberman Park is located at 3801 Inverrary Boulevard. Parking is at 3800 Inverrary Boulevard. For more information, call 954-730-3000 or visit www.lauderhill-fl.gov/jammin.